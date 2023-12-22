Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Outlook 2024: What To Own In The New Year

EB Investor profile picture
EB Investor
2.04K Followers

Summary

  • No one predicted the positive market performance in 2023, driven by tech stocks and low inflation.
  • 2024 will bring a growth scare and a bull market in bonds, particularly zero-coupon US Treasury Bonds.
  • Investors should expect the unexpected and be prepared for a number of scenarios.

Golden 2024 new year numbers with confetti and champagne bottle

Wirestock

It is that time of year, when colder weather and holiday cheer fill the air, and financial forecasts fill your inbox. In looking at the market and what opportunities exist in 2024, there are a number of ways for investors to prosper

This article was written by

EB Investor profile picture
EB Investor
2.04K Followers
... ... ...

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZERO COUPON US TREASURY SECURITIES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVSC--
Avantis US Small Cap Equity ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
BND--
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VBMPX--
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Inst
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.