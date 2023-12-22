Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chemours: Technological Innovation Presents Excellent Opportunities For Growth

Dec. 22, 2023 11:47 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC) Stock
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
206 Followers

Summary

  • Chemours Company has significant potential despite its leveraged debt profile, resulting in a buy rating.
  • The company operates in three main segments: Advanced Performance Materials, Thermal and Specialized Solutions, and Titanium Technologies.
  • Analysts have a mostly bullish view on Chemours, with an expected upside of 6.96% and a potential for solid compound returns.
  • The firm reported disappointing earnings, but should begin to improve once inflation continues to decline.

Male engineer using laptop during night shift.

YorVen

After previously covering The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) the stock return has remained relatively flat when adjusting for dividends. However, I continue to see significant potential for Chemours even though their debt profile is rather leveraged resulting in a

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
206 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.