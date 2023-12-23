Scott Olson

Another amazing brand down in the face of rates and inflation

I am enjoying the deals in consumer staples, dividend aristocrats, and kings that are presenting us with decade-high dividend yield deals. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is yet another. With a much higher growth rate in dividend yield than what you will find amongst most of the dividend kings and aristocrats, the lower yield will be easily made up for in time if the dividend CAGR holds up for the next decade.

Seeking Alpha

While we are not at the tippy top of the 10-year yield, we're close. This fast dividend grower has now treated multi decade shareholders to a 30+% yield on cost if they bought and held 30 years ago to today.

What they do

investors.thehersheycompany.com

From the 10K:

Hershey is a global confectionery leader known for making more moments of goodness through chocolate, sweets, mints and other great tasting snacks. We are the largest producer of quality chocolate in North America, a leading snack maker in the United States and a global leader in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. We market, sell and distribute our products under more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide.

Put simply, this is one of the most recognizable American brands on the face of the earth. Their chocolate kisses and bars are found in various shapes and sizes during every major holiday. Their book of brand ownership and equity is large with about 90 brands in all:

investors.thehersheycompany

Candy and confectionery is a big margin business, the most important thing is to sustain volume. Brand recognition is the key to that.

Data by YCharts

That being said, the price of cocoa is a huge part of the underlying profitability for chocolate makers like Hershey Co.

tradingeconomics.com

The story of inflation regarding coca per ton is at a level not seen since the late 1970s. However, considering cyclicality we appear to be at the top of the roller coaster on the way down. The cost of goods sold story seems to be only one of improvement in the next few years to come. Looking at this chart, I feel confident that we would be buying this at the top of the cocoa commodity cycle and may have decades of margin improvement ahead.

Story up to here

2023 Full-Year Financial Outlook

The Company is reiterating its net sales growth, reported earnings per share, and adjusted earnings per share outlook for the year.

2023 Full-Year Outlook Current Guidance Net sales growth ~8% Reported earnings per share growth 13% - 15% Adjusted earnings per share growth 11% - 12% Click to enlarge

From the most recent 2023 Q3 earnings call transcript, we can see a nice trend in EPS growth in the low double-digit range. It's hard to find a trashed ubiquitous consumer staple brand that still has growth in the tank.

Margin trends

Seeking Alpha

The gross margins have formed an inverse bell curve since 2019 without returning to the 45+% gross margins that the company was enjoying pre-pandemic. Operating margins and bottom-line profit margins have still been increasing all the while. The market is watching the gross numbers more intently than the others. Seeing that we are probably at peak prices for cocoa and sugar, once the gross margins improve, the stock could take off.

Revenue segments

Hershey Q3 10-Q

REVENUE SEGMENTS Thousands of USD PERCENTAGE TOTAL SALES Q3 3,029,987 100% N AMERICA CONFECTIONARY 2457647 81% N AMERICA SALTY SNACKS 345182 11.39% INTERNATIONAL 227158 7.49% Click to enlarge

Ringing in at 81% of total revenue, North American confectionery is the bulk of the business. The business is still showing year-over-year growth in sales and income despite the sell-off in the stock. Again, rare to find great brands off this much from the all-time high while still having growth. When analyzing The Hershey Company, we need to treat it as a confectionery company most sensitive to coca and sugar prices first and foremost.

Off high

Data by YCharts

35% off the high is not the usual destruction in dividend growth stocks that I've been rifling through these past few months, but the stark underperformance to the market is still evident. The theme this year seems to be a rotation into value, income proxies like dividend growth stocks, REITs, small and mid-caps.

Hershey has normally traded at a premium to several price target metrics, but they are finally entering value territory based on dividend discount models.

Heat check

Data by YCharts

Just what I like to see in market rationality. The past decade has seen 118% EPS growth while we are now down to only 85% share price growth over that period. The 33% gap to the downside in price action is indicative of a nice entry point.

Valuations

First looking at the Warren Buffett owner earnings model where we discount the cash flow by taking net income + depreciation and amortization minus CAPEX discounted by the risk-free rate, we still see an overpriced company based on this metric.

Owner earnings

All numbers TTM in millions courtesy of Seeking Alpha

NI 1909 DA 403 CAPEX 708 OE 1604 DISCOUNTED AT 5.5% 29163.63 PER SHARE 142.60 Click to enlarge

Next years earnings

Most importantly with Hershey versus other consumer staple food companies, we see expected growth in GAAP earnings in the next year to come estimated by analysts.

Seeking Alpha

Using these figures, we can assume the following factoring in the below assumptions:

204.5 million shares X 99.5% assuming a .5% reduction in shares through buybacks consistent with TTM = 203.47 million shares .

203.47 million shares X 2024 estimates of $10.06/share = Net income of $2046 million.

Leaving CAPEX static with it currently trending far above average for TTM.

Taking the forward estimates into consideration would get us to a value of $155.57 a share. Still overvalued but keep in mind that discount rates will be falling in years to come which will expand multiples.

The more compelling reason to own Hershey is not for it being cheap based on a discounted cash flow or a high earnings yield. Put plainly, the 10-year CAGR in dividend growth rate has been outstanding. It's high, and considering that analysts are penciling in another 5-6% in earnings growth next year is a positive versus a typical consumer staple downtrend story.

As there is roughly a 33% gap between the previous decade's growth in earnings versus price growth, the gap could close back up quickly with a couple of earnings beats. Not out of the question with inflation subsiding.

Dividend discount

Data courtesy Seeking Alpha

DIVIDEND[numerator] FWD $4.77 10 YR GROWTH RATE 9.43% RRR 12% Denominator RRR minus Growth rate 2.57% PER SHARE VALUE $185.60 Click to enlarge

This is where we can make the case for Hershey being a value at these levels. With the stock down about 35%, we can assume that the beta is now far higher than the market as a whole. Using even a high required rate of return of 12%, the near 10% average CAGR dividend growth rate makes the stock a fair value right at this level.

Dividend coverage

Data courtesy Seeking Alpha

TTM FCF PER SHARE $7.93 FWD DIVIDEND $4.77 PAYOUT RATIO 60% Click to enlarge

Free cash flow is ample and shows a steady upward growth rate with earnings, the two have grown nearly in lockstep over the last decade, therefore EPS coverage estimates for the dividend should be roughly equivalent to free cash flow per share coverage:

Data by YCharts

Shares outstanding

Data by YCharts

Shares outstanding have been reduced by almost 9% in the previous decade. Nothing huge, but also encouraging meaning that free cash flow and EPS growth is more a factor of true growth rather than financial engineering.

Balance sheet

Data by YCharts

Not the best balance sheet in the world, but we are seeing a deleveraging since 2022.

LT DEBT RATIOS MULTIPLE OF LT DEBT TO LIQUIDITY FREE CASH FLOW 2.70X CURRENT ASSETS 1.67X Click to enlarge

Growth areas

hersheyland.com/brands

Hershey and other analysts love to point to the "salty snacks" segment as the future growth driver of the company. It gets them away from the over-inflated cocoa prices by hedging with more wheat and corn products. With the segment eclipsing $1 billion in revenue for 2022, it's natural to feel excited about the growth.

However, my opinion is simple, a drop in inflation and the underlying commodities used in the confectionery segment will lift margins. The surefire go-to, 81% percent of revenue business, will be the growth driver once inflation cools.

Risks

Hershey is the #1 confectionery brand in the United States, they are also at the mercy of the commodity market. We are not at optimal margins in consumer staples in large part due to this. If inflation remains stubborn in the raw materials that The Hershey Co. uses, margins will remain suppressed and the market could continue to trade this and all the consumer staples lower.

Summary

Here we have a premium U.S. brand name consumer staple trading well off its highs and well below its decade-high earnings growth rate when considering the price growth. The stock is expensive when discounting next year's earnings, but slightly undervalued when considering the consistently high 10-year dividend CAGR. I would accumulate cautiously here, but would be very aggressive should the stock get into the $150s.