Week On Wall Street: Christmas Edition

Fear & Greed Trader profile picture
Fear & Greed Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Investment managers are chasing stocks in the Q4 rally to show clients they are in the right stocks and to warrant their annual bonuses.
  • "Animal spirits" are in control and as I've always said, "In the short term, EMOTION trumps everything else."
  • "Overbought" is a condition, not necessarily a trigger to act. Only Price action is a trigger, and we got a "trigger" in November.
  • When it comes to forecasts, it doesn't matter what you or I think, it's what the market thinks is going to occur.
  • Memo to Fundamentalists - Watch the price action FIRST.

Chalet With Christmas Decoration. Living Room Interior With Christmas Tree, Ornaments, Gift Boxes, Armchair And Fireplace

onurdongel

The Q4 rally entered the last two weeks of the year and what is taking place in the equity market shouldn't be a total shock. We've talked about the catalysts for the price action we are witnessing now since

This article was written by

Fear & Greed Trader profile picture
Fear & Greed Trader
18.87K Followers

Fear & Greed Trader is an independent financial adviser and professional investor with 35 years of experience in all market conditions. His strategies focus on achieving positive returns and preserving capital during bear and bull markets and he has a documented track record of calling the equity market correctly for the 10+ years.

He is the leader of the investing group The Savvy Investor where he focuses on sharing advice to help investors avoid the pitfalls that wreak havoc on a portfolio during bear markets. Features of the group include: Macro updates 7 days a week, ETF selections, covered call writing strategies, and live chat 24/7. Learn More.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Any claims made in this missive regarding specific Stocks/ ETFs and the performance contained in this report are fully documented in the Savvy Investor Service. This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. ONLY MY CORE positions are exempt from sale today. Of course, that is subject to change, and may not be suited for everyone, as each individual situation is unique. Hopefully, it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel calmer, putting them in control. The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you expire. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time. The goal of this article is to help you with your thought process based on the lessons I have learned over the last 35+ years. Although it would be nice, we can't expect to capture each and every short-term move.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

I, Investor profile picture
I, Investor
Today, 12:58 AM
Comments (907)
Some excellent points. Definitely an emotion-driven rally, at least for top players.
Why would the Fed cut at this point?
Words are enough to create enthusiasm.
The narrative is self-fulfilling.
Happy holidays to you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

