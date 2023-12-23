Main Street Capital: Buy This Blue-Chip BDC Showering Shareholders With Monthly Dividends

Bundles of $100 U.S. banknotes. allanswart/iStock via Getty Images

It's often been said that money never sleeps. This principle can either be your own worst nightmare or your dream come true. What do I mean?

On one hand, bills and living expenses never relent. Unlike us humans who might take time off during the holiday season, may take an occasional sick day, and potentially take weekends off, bills and living expenses are unrelenting. Living expenses don't care about the holidays, somebody's circumstances, or their feelings.

However, the flip side of this coin is what has fascinated me for the better part of nearly 15 years, beginning when I was 12 years old. At any given time, the best businesses in the world are busy operating and making money. Since these businesses are also dedicated to rewarding their shareholders, dividends often factor into the equation of returning value to shareholders. Thus, owning blue-chip dividend stocks is equivalent to making money in one's sleep.

Striving to live well below my means, I have been routinely putting surplus capital to work for the last six years. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) accounts for 1.2% of my portfolio value, which makes it the 28th largest holding in my portfolio.

For the first time since September, I will dive into the company's fundamentals and valuation to explain why I am reiterating my buy rating.

DK Zen Research Terminal

Main Street Capital's 6.7% dividend yield is significantly greater than the 3.9% yield of the 10-year U.S. treasury. In even better news, the company's 81% payout ratio is well below the 95% that rating agencies like to see from BDCs. This is why Main Street Capital paid a substantial amount of special dividends in 2023, which raised the yield even further to 8.6%.

The BDC also maintains a solid balance sheet, with a 46% debt-to-capital ratio. For context, that is slightly less than the 50% debt-to-capital ratio that is considered sustainable by rating agencies for BDCs. Thus, Main Street Capital enjoys a BBB- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook. This implies an 11% probability of bankruptcy through 2053.

Due to its conservative payout ratio and capitalization, Dividend Kings estimates the risk of Main Street Capital cutting its dividend in the next average recession is just 1%. Even in the next severe recession, that risk remains manageable for a well-diversified portfolio at 2%.

DK Zen Research Terminal

Fundamentals alone make Main Street Capital an intriguing stock. But that's not all there is to like about the BDC. Historical valuation metrics such as dividend yield suggest shares of the stock are worth $58 each per Dividend Kings. Stacked up against the $43 share price (as of December 21, 2023), this would equate to a 27% discount to fair value.

If Main Street Capital were to revert to fair value and meet the analyst growth consensus, here are the total returns that it could produce through 2033:

6.7% yield (excluding special dividends) + 8% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + 3.1% annual valuation multiple upside = 17.8% annual total return potential or a 415% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 8.6% annual total return potential of the S&P 500 (SP500) or a 128% 10-year cumulative total return

Another Quarter Of Operational Excellence

Main Street Capital Q3 2023 Earnings Press Release

As shareholders have come to expect over the years, Main Street Capital once again came through with robust results in the third quarter ended September 30. The company's $123.2 million in total investment income was $0.6 million short of the consensus, but this still represented 25.3% year-over-year growth.

Unsurprisingly, this surge in total investment income coincided with skyrocketing interest rates and healthy business conditions. This is because the vast majority of Main Street Capital's debt investments (70%) bear interest at floating rates. On the contrary, 75% of the company's outstanding debt obligations are locked in at fixed interest rates. Along with its investment-grade credit rating, this is how Main Street Capital's typical effective interest margin is around 500 basis points on its $1.5 billion private loan investment portfolio. Also, the effective interest margin is 425 basis points on its middle market investment portfolio (details sourced from Main Street Capital's Q3 2023 Investor Presentation).

As a result, Main Street Capital's distributable net investment income per share surged 18.2% higher over the year-ago period to $1.04 for the third quarter. This surpassed the analyst consensus by $0.04.

Thanks to its sound investment approach and savvy investments, Main Street Capital's net asset value grew by 5.5% versus December 31, 2022, to $28.33 as of September 30, 2023. Cumulatively, that means the company's NAV has soared 120% since the end of 2007. That works out to a 5.1% compound annual growth rate, which undoubtedly makes Main Street Capital a proven wealth compounder.

Moving forward, the company should have plenty of room to grow. That's because its investments in 195 businesses throughout a variety of industries represent just 0.1% of the overall domestic total addressable market of 200,000-plus businesses. Simply put, Main Street Capital can remain steadfast in its investing approach and still have plenty of opportunities for future investment.

Slow And Steady Dividend Growth Could Lie Ahead

For a BDC, Main Street Capital has been a remarkable dividend grower for a while now. The company's regular monthly dividend per share has soared 118.2% from $0.33 paid in Q4 2007 to $0.72 declared for Q1 2024.

More specifically, Main Street Capital has generated $3.23 in distributable net investment income per share through the first nine months of 2023. Against the $2.715 in total dividends per share paid over that time, this is an 84.1% payout ratio. That should leave the company with an adequate buffer to keep growing the payout over time.

Risks To Consider

Main Street Capital's track record and fundamentals earn it a blue-chip 10/13 quality rating from Dividend Kings. However, the company has a risk profile that may not make it right for everyone.

Recently, the Federal Reserve signaled that it could cut interest rates at least three times in 2024. If this were to occur, Main Street Capital's financial results would be adversely impacted. Per slide 44 of 49 of its Q3 2023 Investor Presentation, the company estimates every 100 basis point decrease in interest rates would lower net investment income per share by $0.19.

If interest rates end up being cut any further or faster than what the Fed is currently conveying, that would probably mean the economy is in trouble. This could lead to elevated write-offs of investments. However, the good news is that 83.9% of Main Street Capital's debt is first lien (per page 88 of 157 of Main Street Capital's recent 10-Q filing). This lowers the credit risk of such investments.

Finally, Main Street Capital's continued success depends on the attraction and retention of key personnel. If the company loses any of these personnel, it could be unfavorably impacted.

Summary: High Starting Income And Growth For A Cheap Valuation

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

Main Street Capital's outsized starting yield, stable operating fundamentals, and investment-grade credit rating are all pluses in my view. And the valuation seals the deal on my buy rating.

Shares of Main Street Capital are trading at a blended valuation multiple of just 10.5, which is greatly lower than the normal valuation multiple of 15 per FAST Graphs. Assuming the BDC returns to fair value and grows as anticipated, it could generate 54% cumulative total returns through 2025. This would leave the 15% cumulative total returns of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) in the dust, making Main Street Capital a compelling pick for income and some capital appreciation to boot.