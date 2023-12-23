Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Main Street Capital: Buy This Blue-Chip BDC Showering Shareholders With Monthly Dividends

Dec. 23, 2023 7:30 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)3 Comments
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.76K Followers

Summary

  • Including special dividends, Main Street Capital returned nearly 9% of its current share price to shareholders in 2023.
  • The BDC's distributable net investment income per share and net asset value both surged higher in Q3.
  • Main Street Capital's BBB- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook provides it with a favorable cost of capital.
  • The BDC looks to be priced at a 27% discount to fair value.
  • Main Street Capital could nearly quadruple the S&P through 2025 and triple the S&P over the coming 10 years.

Dollar Bill Bundles Pile

Bundles of $100 U.S. banknotes.

allanswart/iStock via Getty Images

It's often been said that money never sleeps. This principle can either be your own worst nightmare or your dream come true. What do I mean?

On one hand, bills and living

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.76K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

I
Investigator123
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (16)
Isn’t Main capital overpriced right now?
M
1MyOpinion1
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (521)
@Investigator123 yes, and always, as it has an excellent performance, but even its premium is too high right now...
M
1MyOpinion1
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (521)
The timing of your article comes as MAIN has peaked at 43.16. Sold Some at 43.10 and will re-enter as it's premium is more reasonable. Excellent company, but ahead of its self for now...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MAIN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MAIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MAIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.