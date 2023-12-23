Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Fundamental Disconnect In Small Caps: Price Vs. Dividend Growth

Dec. 23, 2023 1:11 AM ETDGRS
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.18K Followers

Summary

  • Large-cap equity prices had their ups and downs over the last three years but mostly kept pace with dividend growth during this cycle.
  • Small caps with dividend growth potential that are resilient to several macroeconomic scenarios warrant further consideration.
  • Financials was essentially diminished to market weight through the 6.5% reduction at the rebalance, while an existing under-weight in Real Estate was reduced further and an over-weight in Materials was pared.

Golden financial chart stacks of gold coins on dark navy floor with a grid pattern

sankai

By Brian Manby, CFA

A unique phenomenon has emerged in U.S. small-cap equities. Amid the economic recovery during the post-pandemic environment, U.S. companies continued to pay an increasing amount of dividends to shareholders, without interruption.

Small caps led

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.18K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DGRS--
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.