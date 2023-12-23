MarsBars

The market is up substantially over the past year, despite plenty of volatility along the way. While the recent rally may be disappointing for value investors looking to layer in more capital at low prices, it's a good reminder that it's a market for stocks rather than the stock market.

That's because the market recovery has been rather lopsided, with mega-cap names like Meta (META) and Apple (AAPL) taking the lion's share of the gains. Meanwhile, plenty of sectors still like Consumer Staples (XLP) remain down from where they were a year ago.

This brings me to Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), which I last covered here back in August, remarking its focus on core businesses and discounted valuation. The stock trended down by 27% over the past 12 months and down 5% since my last piece, due in part to a slowdown since COVID-era gains and concerns around higher interest rates. In this piece, I discuss why now may be a great time to pick up this durable name while it's solidly in value range, so let's get started!

Why CAG?

Conagra Brands is a leading North American branded food company, with a number of iconic brands, including Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Reddi-Wip, and Slim Jim, as well as a number of emerging brands like Duke's, Earth Balance, and Frontera.

In recent years, CAG has refocused on core brands and created shareholder value by spinning off Lamb Weston (LW), which has gone one to produce outsized total return of 279% since IPO in late 2016. As shown below, CAG has steadily grown its total revenue since its portfolio repositioning in the 2016 - 2018 timeframe, from around $7.5 billion annually to $12.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.

CAG also generates strong profitability due to its name brand recognition and scale. This is reflected by its 19.3% EBITDA margin over the trailing 12 months, comparing favorably to the 11.3% median for the Consumer Staples sector, and its 8.8% Net Income margin, sitting ahead of the 4.9% sector median. CAG also generated a respectable 12.4% return on equity over the trailing 12 months.

Of course, no stock declines by 27% in a year without having some perceived headwinds. However, CAG's operating fundamentals are far stronger than what the share price decline might suggest. This includes first fiscal quarter (ended in August) net sales being flat on a YoY basis, and organic revenues down by 0.3%.

Demand is expected to remain tepid for the remainder of the fiscal year, as management is guiding for just 1.0% net sales growth for the full fiscal year 2024 compared to fiscal 2023. CAG's organic sales performance was due to a 6.6% decline in volume, as is being played out across the food industry, while being partially offset by a 6.3% increase in price.

Despite near-term uncertainties around demand, CAG remains solidly profitable as adjusted operating margin rose by nearly 300 basis points to 16.7%, due to higher pricing and lower operating costs, including savings on the SG&A side. Management also appears to believe that higher pricing is expected to be sticky, as they guided for adjusted operating margin to be between 16.0% and 16.5% for the full fiscal year 2024.

Risks to CAG include the current macro environment, in which inflation has bitten nearly every household in the U.S. and globally. To a company like CAG, this means that consumers are wasting less food (which is a good thing for the environment) by saving leftovers from meals instead of throwing them away, and shifting from meal prep for one to meal prep for many, even if not everyone eats at the same time.

While this trend is expected to continue in the near term, it also sets up a bottom for CAG, as consumers aren't likely to resort to eating less unless if economics getting critically dire, and eating at home is far more economical than dining out. This also bodes well for CAG's frozen foods category, which has historically performed well in both good and bad economic times, and represents 40% of CAG's total sales. Moreover, frozen foods achieved the highest growth over the past 40 years compared to other food categories. As shown below, this category is expected grow at near a 5% CAGR between now and the end of this decade.

Another risk for CAG is its having a higher than what I would consider safe amount of debt, with a net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.55x. Having a higher debt balance is a risk in a higher interest rate environment, although the Federal Reserve is signaling 3 rate cuts next year. As such, I would expect for debt reduction to continue to be a priority, after CAG paid down $130 million of short-term debt last quarter, and reduced long-term debt by $414 million since 2021. Management also indicated that the company won't be repurchasing shares as debt reduction is the priority right now.

Nonetheless, CAG continues to fund a well-covered 4.9% yield, with a 47% dividend payout ratio. It's also well-covered from a free cash flow perspective, as CAG generated $300 million in free cash flow in the last reported quarter, more than covering the $157 million dividend and enabling it to use the remainder to pay down debt. While the dividend comes with a just a 5.1% 5-year CAGR, I believe the 5% yield already makes up for it, as the yield and the growth rate combined could equate to 10% annual total returns holding all else equal. As shown below, CAG's yield currently sits at one of its highest points over the past 10 years.

(Note: The following chart shows TTM yield. Forward yield is 4.9%)

Lastly, I continue to see value in CAG at the current price of $28.47 with a forward PE of 10.6, sitting well under its normal PE of 13.5. With analysts expecting 3-5% annual EPS growth over the next 2 years, CAG could be a good portfolio stabilizer that also generates healthy dividend income in what could be a volatile market.

As shown below, CAG also trades at a discount to its notable peers, J.M. Smucker (SJM), Campbell Soup (CPB), Lamb Weston, and Hormel (HRL) on both a forward and historical basis, despite CAG also having a portfolio of strong brands like that of its peers.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, Conagra Brands is a strong and stable company with solid profitability and a diverse portfolio of popular brands. Despite near-term uncertainties surrounding demand and higher debt levels, the company remains well-positioned to weather potential challenges with respectable margins and pricing power. Additionally, its focus on debt reduction and healthy dividend yield make it an attractive option for investors looking for stability in their portfolio. With a currently discounted valuation compared to its peers and its own historical valuation, Conagra Brands may be a good investment opportunity for those potentially solid and stable long-term growth. As such, I maintain my 'Buy' rating on the stock.