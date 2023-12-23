Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Red Sea Avoidance Signals A Disruptive Start To 2024 For Trade And Supply Chains

Dec. 23, 2023 1:48 AM ETBDRY, BOAT
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.48K Followers

Summary

  • We didn't expect a quiet year for trade and supply chains, but before it even started, the vital shipping sector has once again been pushed into the centre of geopolitical conflicts.
  • Companies have started avoiding the Red Sea and this already leads to significant delays in supply chains and prices hikes on the spot market – and it could still get worse.
  • An international coalition has been created by the US to provide naval escorts, but the risks won’t disappear immediately, and the rerouting continues.

Nuweiba in Sinai, Egypt

holgs/E+ via Getty Images

By Rico Luman

What's going on?

Following several drone attacks from Houthi militants on merchant vessels, most of the world's largest container liners - including MSC, Maersk, CMA-CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, Evergreen and HMM - began avoiding the 30km wide Bab al Mandeb sea strait to the

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.48K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BDRY--
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
BOAT--
SonicShares™ Global Shipping ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.