Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Opera: GX Is A High-Potential Product

Dec. 23, 2023 2:51 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA) Stock1 Comment
Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.82K Followers

Summary

  • Opera GX browser has a high user base growth rate but a low penetration rate, indicating room for further growth.
  • Opera's focus on the gaming community with the GX browser has been successful and has the highest average revenue per user.
  • Opera has a stable organic profitability profile and is projected to have strong revenue and EBITDA growth in the coming years.

Investment thesis

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) GX browser, coming to the market in 2019, was a breakthrough for the company. Despite GX's consistently high user base growth rate in 2020-2023, the current penetration rate is only ~6.5% of the target audience, which will allow the company to maintain

Слова Интернет

kfb/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.82K Followers
Invest Heroes LLC is a CIS-based research firm founded in 2018. Since then, we provide equity and fixed income research services which become more and more well-known locally among both professional investors and private clients. Here’s what we do: - Cover top 120+ Russian, US and Chinese stocks - Cover 200+ Russian bonds (corporate, SOE’s) Provide our research as a paid service to several institutional clients, a couple dozen of asset managers/PM’s and about 3000 private clients Our team consists of 2 strategists as well as a team of analysts (equity market team & 1 fixed income). 9 analysts are currently working in our team, which has achieved global professional recognition. In the first year, we got into the Refinitiv and Factset, in the second year our estimates began to participate in the Refinitiv consensus, in the third year we are the best analysts in the Refinitiv rating for a number of Russian companies and we are in a process of signing with S&P Market Intelligence. Our forecasts are often ahead of the market, because of detailed business model built for each company. Contact details Sergey Pirogov CEO +7 (919) 762 76 64 s.pirogov@invest-heroes.ru Aleksandr Sayganov Head of Research +7 (708) 1238294 a.sayganov@invest-heroes.ru

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

a
auzadventure
Today, 3:24 AM
Comments (709)
pretty much spot on, it's a nice niche product. Might get lucky with it if it expands and wins chrome. I love it anyway.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OPRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPRA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPRA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.