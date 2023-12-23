Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bristol Myers Squibb: Aggressive M&A, A Riskier Strategy To Fix The Growth Challenge

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bristol Myers Squibb is resorting to larger M&A deals to drive new product sales and combat the challenges it faces with the loss of exclusivity of its top-selling drug Revlimid.
  • The company's 2023 outlook is tough, with stagnation and a decline in sales expected, along with increasing debt.
  • Bristol Myers recently announced a $14 billion deal to acquire Karuna Therapeutics, which is seen as positive by investors but will result in a substantial increase in net debt.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bristol Myers Squibb building in San Diego, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

A month ago, I believed that Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) found itself in a tough, but cheap spot. The company is facing headwinds and challenges related to the loss of exclusivity of one of its top-selling drugs Revlimid, and upcoming expirations

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
24.98K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BMY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BMY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.