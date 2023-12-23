Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Block: What Mr. Market Is Missing

Dec. 23, 2023 5:09 AM ET Block, Inc. (SQ)
Taylor Irwin
Summary

  • Block stock has struggled to regain positive market sentiment since its bubble burst in late 2021 - as has many of its Fintech peers.
  • A difficult macro environment resulting in slowing near-term growth have been the primary drivers.
  • Despite these headwinds, Block's underlying businesses remain strong with ample long-term potential.
  • Increased managerial discipline and early signs of improving profitability are also being discounted by the market.
  • As a result, Square looks attractive at current levels. Even after a sizable rally over the past two months.

Investment Thesis

Since its bubble burst in late 2021, Block (NYSE:SQ) stock has failed to recapture positive market sentiment, underperforming the broader market. Yet the quality of Block's underlying businesses remains robust. Despite valid investor criticisms and a more uncertain growth

Curated research on quality growth stocks with 10x potential. Passed CFA Level 3

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

