Cleveland-Cliffs Is Still A Bargain

Oakoff Investments
Summary

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as a one of the biggest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.
  • In Q3 FY2023, Cleveland-Cliffs reported revenues of $5.6 billion with GAAP EPS of $0.52. Both figures significantly beat the consensus.
  • Cliffs is recovering in seemingly tough times and with a lot of headwinds. So just think about what potential the company might have in calm times.
  • The failed merger with X brings flexibility and certainty to shareholders, in my view.
  • So I think it still makes sense to hold CLF in a long-term portfolio and to continue buying at the current price level, even though it's up +24.5 % year-to-date.

Cliffs headquarters in West Chester, Ohio, USA.

Instead Of An Investment Thesis

I've been covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) stock since June 2021, and all along I've been bullish on the stock for many reasons. The last time - in June 2023 - I argued

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Comments

About CLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
