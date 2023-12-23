Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google Leaps Towards Dominance In AI Operating Systems

Dec. 23, 2023 6:11 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock, GOOGL Stock
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
407 Followers

Summary

  • Google's Gemini large-language model presents an opportunity for it to establish itself as an operating system for foundational LLMs.
  • Gemini's multimodal capabilities and benchmark scores position Google effectively against competitors like GPT-4, Claude, and Llama.
  • The introduction of Gemini could lead to revenue growth in Google's Cloud segment through chatbots, copilots, API usage, and potential licensing fees.

A man is using a notebook computer to searching for information. A virtual screen of the Search website browser for finding data on the internet. Global network, search engine optimization technology

Ole_CNX

Investment Thesis

Earlier in November, I covered Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) where I discussed the company's strong balance sheet and potential for high shareholder returns. In this article, I will discuss the company's recent launch of its AI

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
407 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.