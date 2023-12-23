Jan-Schneckenhaus

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN), which is in charge of the two top-level domains on the internet: .com and .net, to see how its financials have looked over the last while and to see if this would be a good time to invest. Unfortunately, even with high margins business, the company's lack of top-line growth, coupled with subpar financials, it is not a good time to start a position at this level, therefore I assign the company a hold rating until I see improvements across the board.

Briefly on the Company

VeriSign provides domain name registry services, specifically the websites that end with .com and .net, which are the two most popular top-level domains globally. The company also manages .cc, .gov, and .edu.

The company also helps combat internet crime by fighting against domain name abuse and spam. Furthermore, the company also issues digital certificates, that help verify the website's identity and ensure that the connection to it is secure, protecting you from hackers and fake websites.

So, as you can imagine the company did fairly well during the early '00s up until the dotcom bubble burst, as the irrational exuberance dissipated, which affected the company's financials quite dramatically as it had to make a lot of write-downs on acquisitions. These totaled into tens of billions of dollars, which the company is still recovering from today.

Nevertheless, the company remained a key player in the industry that just continued to thrive over the next couple of decades and it is not going to go away any time soon, as more and more of the world is connected to the internet.

Financials

As of Q3 '23, the company had around $943m in cash and short-term investments, against around $1.8B in long-term debt. That is quite a lot of debt, however, I don't think it's an issue for the company, given the fact that it has a lot of liquidity. However, the amount of debt is a little concerning when we look at the solvency metrics that I deem important to assess the company's risk with leverage. The debt-to-assets ratio has been a little on the upper end, and over what I think is acceptable. A ratio less than 0.6 is the upper limit of acceptance and in the last 5 years, the company's ratio has been around 1 to 1, which isn't great. The negative debt-to-equity ratio is also not ideal, because, over the last decade or more, the company's shareholder equity has been negative, which I will cover later. Lastly, the saving grace of solvency is the company's ability to meet its debt obligations, and probably the most weight I put on this metric than the other two, which is the interest coverage ratio. The company's been very profitable and is making decent income from operations, while its interest expenses remained the same. As of the latest quarter, VRSN can cover its interest expense on debt 13 times with its operating income. For reference, many analysts agree that a coverage ratio of 2 is sufficient. So, it's a little bit overleveraged, which is a little risky, but it can easily handle the interest expenses, therefore, I will still apply a margin of safety in the later section of the article. I'd like to see the company paying down debt, as the number stood still over the last 7 years.

Solvency Ratios (Author)

The company's current ratio is not the greatest either, however, most of the company's current liabilities are made up of deferred revenues, which is unrealized income because the company hasn't provided the full year service, so I'm not too worried about either.

Current Ratio (Author)

Now let's look at some efficiency and profitability metrics. ROA has been outstanding over the years, which means that the management is utilizing the company's assets very efficiently. ROE on the other hand has been suffering for a long time, due to the company's negative shareholder equity, which was caused by the massive negative retained earnings over the years. The good thing about that is these retained earnings have been coming down over the years because the company has been profitable, which makes the negative shareholder equity not as risky as it may look on the books. If the company can continue reducing the negative retained earnings, I could see ROE becoming positive in the next couple of years. What is also very impressive is the company's return on total capital or ROTC, which is artificially inflated due to the company's negative shareholder equity. I would expect ROTC to come down considerably over the next couple of years once shareholder equity turns positive. So, it looks like the company is very efficient at utilizing capital and its assets.

Profitability and Efficiency (Seeking Alpha)

Continue on efficiency and profitability, the company's margins are very impressive, although have been trending down in FY22 and slightly recovered so far as of Q3 '23 to around 49% in terms of net margins. I don't think there is much in the way of improving such extraordinary margins. It would be good to see the numbers attained in FY20, but that was during COVID-19, so I don't think it's going to be very realistic.

Margins (Author)

I usually look for margin expansion to drive the company's value, however, I think what would need to happen for the company to drive its value and share price up, is it can get some catalysts to elevate its top-line growth, which has been abysmal, around 4% CAGR over the last decade.

Revenue Growth (Author)

Overall, the company has been chugging along just fine in my opinion. The company's bottom line has not grown as much as I would have liked, and the company is not prioritizing paying down the outstanding debt and is not growing particularly fast, which begs the question of what is the company doing to excel. I like that the company is improving its retained negative earnings, but it is going to take a while before we see a difference. Nothing exciting about the company's financials, which means I will have to assign a bit of a margin of safety to my calculations.

Valuation

It's hard to be too optimistic when it comes to revenue growth, however, I will be a little more forgiving this time around. I usually like to go with lower growth than the company's historical CAGR, but for VRSN, I decided to give a little bit of a kick of around 1% extra for the base case. To cover all of my bases, I also included a conservative and an optimistic case. Below are those assumptions and their respective CAGRs.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins and EPS, I went with a slightly more conservative outlook than what the analysts are estimating, just to give myself a more margin of safety. Below are those assumptions.

Margins and EPS (Author)

Furthermore, I decided to go with the company's WACC of around 7.5% as my discount rate for the DCF, coupled with a 2.5% terminal growth rate. I usually go with something higher for my discount rate to get even more MoS, however, the company seems to be very stable, so I decided not to. However, on top of these assumptions, I added a 20% extra margin of safety, due to the company's lack of improvements financially and the lack of growth catalysts. This way I will also get some more room for error. With that said, the company's intrinsic value, and what I would be willing to pay for it is around $123 a share, which means the company is trading at a heavy premium to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

I think such a high P/E ratio that the company demands right now is too high for a company that has no revenue catalysts to elevate its growth. I often do say that I would be willing to pay a premium to own companies that have high ROIC or ROTC, however, I don't think the company is worth that much more than what my PT suggests. Maybe at $150 a share, I would start to consider the company to be closer to investment, but right now, it is nowhere near a good time to commit some capital towards it. Therefore, I am assigning the company a hold rating, until it can improve its earnings or increase its top-line growth substantially to support such a high P/E.