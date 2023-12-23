Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of America: Don't Be Fooled Into Getting Out This Early

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bank of America stock has outperformed the S&P 500 since my previous update in September, as I urged investors to capitalize on the market's pessimism.
  • BAC's valuation has normalized significantly, trading at a forward-adjusted P/E of 10.5x. As a result, the best buy levels are likely gone at BAC's cyclical lows in October 2023.
  • BofA anticipates improved NIM dynamics and expects higher rates to continue benefiting its earnings visibility in the medium term.
  • I argue why BAC remains early in its recovery, although the "best" buy levels are likely gone, as I caution in my previous Strong Buy rating.
  • Notwithstanding its remarkable surge from its October lows, investors shouldn't be fooled into getting out this early unless they reallocate to potentially more attractive opportunities.
Bank Of America"s Earning Exceed Analysts" Expectations

Brandon Bell

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or BofA investors received a delightful early Christmas gift from Santa, as BAC has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous update in September

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
30.69K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

g
gofergold1
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (172)
Agree so far, tho BAC isn’t a core holding and I am call limited at a higher level. Something like a div hike or large buyback might encourage me to add. Interest rates returning to normal range will help all banks look better
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 1:50 PM
Comments (7.29K)
Your analysis is sound.

However, I did choose to exit BAC. I also got completely out of both BLK and BX recently based upon price. Then I trimmed both PNC and TFC by half, and kept full positions in JPM and C in the banking sector.

I was more than 3x over-weighted the Financial Sector a couple of weeks ago compared to its sector weighting in the S&P 500, so I felt compelled to take advantage of my bold call on financials and their recent recovery to reduce our Financial Sector weighting closer to 2x its weighting in the S&P.

Heading into 2024, I am over-weighted financials, energy and industrials.
C
CPA022784
Today, 1:30 PM
Comments (1.78K)
Occasionally it is something unique to the company, but oftentimes it is just the sector rotation. Nothing really special about BAC this time, the whole sector is up off the October lows. Realistically, you could have thrown a dart at a bank dartboard then and probably be up over 30% now with whatever you hit. PNC up over 35%, HBAN and TFC up over 30%, USB and KEY up 40-45%, etc. Even WFC up 25%. Now comes the harder part requiring company specific analysis - figuring out which to sell vs. which to keep and why.
