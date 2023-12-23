lucky-photographer

The NASDAQ 100 tracker fund Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has had a good 2023. It has raced ahead of the S&P 500 (SP500) index, which hasn't had a bad year at all itself (see chart below). But can the QQQ retain momentum in 2024 is the question now.

Price Returns (Source: Seeking Alpha)

A balance of the outlook for the US economy and the fund's market valuations reveals that while there are risks, there are potential upsides too. Here I look at the hidden positives in these broad risks, which actually indicate cautious optimism for 2024.

The softening US economy

The US economy is widely expected to soften next year. The IMF expects the economy to grow by 1.5% in 2024, down from an estimate of 2.1% this year as it continues to feel the aftereffects of high inflation and interest rate hikes. There's merit to this risk factor. Among the companies I have tracked recently from luxury fashion to restaurants, the slowdown in demand from the US is glaring and universal, suggesting caution.

However, on the flip side, there are three positives to consider as well, which might soften the slowdown blow, if not significantly reverse it.

Source: IMF

Positive inflation trends

The first is inflation. Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index [CPI] fell to a five-month low in November of 3.1% year-on-year [YoY] and has more than halved since the start of the year. It's expected to decline even further in 2024. This means that the erosion of real income will continue to slow down, which in turn can encourage consumer spending.

Producer price index [PPI] based inflation is running even lower at 0.9% year-on-year [YoY] for November, the lowest increase this year after it clocked 0.3% in June. It's also notable because it's only the second month this year when it has been at sub-1% levels.

PPI inflation has even flipped into deflation for categories like energy as well as transport and warehousing. If it continues on the trajectory, even with declining CPI inflation, there's a chance that companies' margins could continue to expand in 2024. And what's positive for earnings is positive for stock prices.

PPI Inflation, US (Source: Trading Economics)

Softer interest rates

Further, interest rates are expected to start coming off late next year, which would also be a positive for both consumer's spending ability and companies' costs. Further, considering that stock markets respond to future potential, they may well be buoyant in anticipation much earlier.

Upside potential

Finally, it's worth considering how puzzlingly wrong forecasts for this year have gone. The risk of a recession was seen by some until earlier this year, but the consensus was one of at least a slowdown. Instead, growth has been surprisingly robust, even coming in a significantly above-trend 4.9% in the third quarter of 2023.

Moreover, not everyone buys the slowdown theory. Banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have forecasts of 2.1% and 1.9% respectively, which don't reflect a real economic slump.

High market valuations

The second risk to QQQ is the fund's elevated trailing twelve months [TTM] price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is at 32.9x compared to the average end-of-year figure for the past five years (including 2023) at 29.8x. This indicates that some correction is due especially if the economy slows down next year.

Consumer Discretionary sector could sag

There are reasons for concerns about the performance of the consumer discretionary sector next year, which is the fund's second-biggest holding by sector (see chart below). As I pointed out earlier, companies' numbers across the sector are indeed showing a slowdown in US demand, which in turn could drag down the fund's performance but then again, improve its P/E too.

Also, going by the funds' holdings in big globalised companies' stocks, with significant international interests, this risk may well be controlled. Moreover, if both inflation and interest rates play a significantly positive role, as noted earlier, the slowdown might just be touch and go.

Sectorwise Holdings, QQQ (Source: Invesco)

Balanced top holdings

Interestingly, in contrast to the fund's P/E is in contrast with the picture when we zone into the top 10 fund holdings. Five of them are currently trading at non-GAAP forward P/Es that are below their five-year averages (see table below). In other words, despite the impressive increase in QQQ this year, the market multiples aren't looking high at all for half of the big holdings.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Author's Estimates

In fact, they are glaringly low for Amazon (AMZN), which has seen a strong recovery in profits this year. There's also a big difference for Tesla (TSLA), but I am a bit more cautious about it because of its recent labour troubles. Since I last checked on the company, these challenges have become only bigger with the Danish labour union joining the Swedish workforce in strike action. Its shrinking profits are also disappointing. But if it's able to resolve its issues, then its lower than five-year average P/E does give room for optimism.

Further, for the five top holdings that are trading higher than their five-year average multiple, the gap is much smaller on average compared to the ones trading lower. If their earnings end up surpassing expectations, stocks like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META) may well look fairly priced sooner rather than later.

The key point here is that even with an elevated P/E, QQQ can still receive support from its biggest holdings which account for 49.5% of the total, though they are subject to change, of course.

What next?

Both the macros and market multiples for QQQ indicate that there are undoubted risks ahead. However, there's reason for hope too. At the macro level, there's still a chance that the risks might not quite materialise, especially as inflation drops, easing consumers' pockets and even lower PPI inflation levels indicate potential for margin expansion. An expected drop in the interest rates can be a positive, even in anticipation, for the stock markets too.

As far as the P/E ratio goes, it is ahead of the five-year average, but a look at the top 10 holdings for QQQ indicates potential for support to the fund's performance going forward. Also, if the macro slowdown doesn't materialise sufficiently, the risk from the second largest holding of consumer discretionary, might not be impactful either.

In sum, there's room for optimism for QQQ in 2024. In any case, its past five years' returns of 184% indicate that there's a case for holding it for at least the medium term. I'm going with a Buy rating.