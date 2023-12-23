Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

The AZEK Company (NYSE:AZEK) manufactures building products for industrial and residential markets. AZEK recently announced strong Q4 FY23 and FY23 results. I think AZEK has a strong upside potential due to easing market conditions and low valuation. In addition, its focus on high-margin business can be beneficial for the company. Hence, I assign a buy rating on AZEK.

Financial Analysis

AZEK recently announced its Q4 FY23 and FY23 results. The net sales for Q4 FY23 were $388.8 million, a rise of 27.6% compared to Q4 FY22. The main reason behind the rise was the strength in its residential segment. The sales in the residential segment grew by 37.6% in Q4 FY23 compared to Q4 FY22. Strong demand for its deck and rail products benefitted the residential segment. Its gross margin for Q4 FY23 was 38.5%, which was 23.6% in Q4 FY22. The significant improvement in gross margin was mainly due to material deflation and manufacturing productivity. The net income for Q4 FY23 was $42.6 million compared to a loss of $4.7 million in Q4 FY22.

AZEK's Investor Relations

The annual sales growth was also positive. The FY23 sales grew 1.1% compared to FY22, and the gross margins were healthy. Considering the adverse market conditions in FY23, AZEK performed quite well. The company also sold its Vycom business in October to focus on its high-margin businesses. Vycom was a plastic sheet manufacturing business, and I believe it will have an impact on the company's sales in the short term, but in the long run, I think focusing on its high-margin business, like outdoor living markets, might be beneficial for the company. In addition, the improving market conditions, like the easing of inflation and the drop in the interest and mortgage rates, are positive for the company, and we might see them performing better in FY24. So, easing market conditions and the management's focus on high-margin business can be beneficial for the company and its investors.

Technical Analysis

AZEK is trading at $38.4. The stock started its downward trajectory in January 2022, and since then, it has been in a downtrend. The stock price fell around 65% till October 2022. However, it seems like the downtrend might have been over, and there are two signs that show it. After forming a base at $16, the stock started to form a higher high and higher low formation, which is a bullish structure that might indicate a potential up trend. In addition, its most recent weekly candle broke the channel it has been trading in since August 2022 and the resistance zone of $35. So, the recent candles are showing a lot of strength, and the price breaking the channel and resistance zone might be the confirmation that the stock might soon start a new upward rally. The stock breaking the $35 level was significant because the last time it touched the $35 level was in September 2023, and after touching the level, the stock price fell around 25%. Hence, I believe this stock has a lot of strength, and we might see an uptrend in it soon. So, I am bullish on AZEK.

Should One Invest In AZEK?

It looks like the market has liked the results and the recent change in focus of AZEK to high-margin business. I believe this might be the reason behind the recent surge in the stock price. The stock's momentum looks strong, and it looks like it might continue its upward trajectory. The reason I am saying this is because of the easing market conditions and positive expectations for FY24. I know there might be some near-term headwinds, like the increased expenses and sales impact due to the divestiture of its Vycom business, but this might only affect them in the short term. The longer picture of AZEK looks positive, and now, looking at AZEK's valuation. AZEK is trading at a P/E [FWD] ratio of 40.62x, which is slightly over its five-year average of 40.02x. After looking at the P/E ratio, it looks like there isn't any opportunity here. However, if we look at its PEG ratio, it is around 1.07x, which is lower than the sector ratio of 1.84x. So, AZEK is undervalued, considering the PEG ratio. So I believe there are several positives that suggest that AZEK can be a solid buying opportunity, like strong results, easing market conditions, change in the focus of the company to high margin business, and low valuation. In addition, it has a strong upward momentum, which I think should be utilized. Hence, I assign a buy rating on AZEK.

Risk

Laws and regulations that either support or oppose home ownership have an impact on the markets in which they operate. Examples of these include state and federal laws in the United States that were passed in response to international health crises and offered homeowners various forms of assistance, mainly in the form of temporary moratoria on foreclosures and evictions, rental assistance, and mortgage payment forbearance for those with federally backed mortgages. Although most of those relief measures have expired, it is still unclear how they will continue to affect the U.S. real estate market, the U.S. and global economies generally, and how their business, financial condition and operational results may be materially and adversely affected. These relief measures and similar policies implemented in response to global health pandemics and other events affecting the U.S. and global economies continue to be uncertain. Future modifications to laws or regulations pertaining to these or related issues may result in a decline in the market for their products and negatively impact their operations, financial situation, and business operations.

Bottom Line

AZEK posted strong results, and the management has shifted its focus to high-margin business. In addition, the market conditions are improving. I believe the market is showing interest in AZEK, which we can see in its price chart. The share price of AZEK has surged in recent times. I think it has a strong momentum, and one should utilize this opportunity as I think it can be rewarding in the coming times. Hence, I assign a buy rating on AZEK.