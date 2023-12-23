Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GUSH: Uncertainty Over Red Sea Passage Creates Short-Term Trading Opportunities

Bridger Research profile picture
Bridger Research
893 Followers

Summary

  • Closure of Red Sea passage could lead to volatility in global crude oil markets and potential disruptions in the supply chain.
  • Traders can use leveraged ETFs like GUSH to capitalize on potential crude oil market volatility.
  • Major oil producers may not be significantly impacted by the closure of the Red Sea passage in the short run.

Aerial top view containers ship cargo business commercial trade logistic and transportation of international import export by container freight cargo ship with on worldmap

thitivong

Introduction

First of all, we would like to express our condolences to all Israeli citizens affected by the unprecedented act of terror committed by Hamas on October 7, which will have a long-term negative impact on Israeli territory and the entire

This article was written by

Bridger Research profile picture
Bridger Research
893 Followers
We are investment research professionals covering a broad range of equities, REITs and other asset classes as well. Our philosophy is based upon a wise statement from Peter Lynch: "The secret of making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them."That is why we strive to provide high-quality information so our followers can make wise investment decisions even during exuberant times, while other market participants claim: "This time it’s different."Please make sure to follow us and get updated with our latest stock picks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article does not constitute a bid or an invitation to bid for the purchase or sale of the financial instruments in question. Neither is it intended to provide any kind of personal investment advice, therefore, readers should conduct their own due diligence. Investing in financial instruments may always be associated with risk. Please contact your personal financial or investment advisor for any additional questions or materials regarding this article. We shall not be liable for any type of damage or loss arising from the use of the information contained in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GUSH ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GUSH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GUSH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.