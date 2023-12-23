Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

U.S. stocks on Friday ended largely higher, with market participants looking ahead to the long Christmas holiday weekend. Wall Street extended its astonishing bull run to eight straight weeks. Sentiment this week has been boosted by favorable economic data, capped by the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge coming in less than expected. The November core personal consumption expenditures price index rose by just 0.1% from October and was up 3.2% from a year ago. Those marks are low enough to support the narrative that inflation is in a downward trajectory and the Federal Reserve will lower benchmark interest rates in 2024. For the week, the Dow rose 0.22%, the S&P gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq climbed 1.21%. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of the major events of the holiday-shortened week ahead.

In an industry-shaking transaction on Monday, Japan's Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY) agreed to acquire U.S. Steel (X) for a whopping $14.9B. The all-cash transaction at $55.00 per share represented a 40% premium to U.S. Steel's close on Dec. 15, and sent the stock up 26% during the session. The takeover of the 122-year-old American steel giant by a Japanese producer prompted unions and politicians to speak up, with the United Steelworkers urging regulators to "fully scrutinize" the deal and a number of Senators voicing opposition. "The management teams at both firms believe there will not be any major regulatory issues at play," wrote SA Investing Group Leader Daniel Jones. "Obviously, this is something we will have to watch." (85 comments)

With a sixth of world trade hanging in the balance, the U.S. and more than twenty other countries formed a naval task force to protect commercial vessels sailing through the Red Sea from Houthi attacks. Ships have been damaged and crew safety threatened, forcing companies to stop their vessels from entering the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Under the new mission, military ships in the region will be positioned in a way that would provide umbrella protection to as many vessels as possible. The world's biggest container shipping lines halted shipping through the Red Sea last weekend, while oil major BP (BP) joined them as freight rates and additional war risk premiums pushed higher. (15 comments)

Apple (AAPL) this week halted sales of its Watch models in the U.S. amid an ongoing patent dispute with Masimo (MASI), the outcome of which will be decided by Trade Representative Katherine Tai. The sales halt was in response to an International Trade Commission ruling on an intellectual property that pertained to the watches' blood oxygen feature. That hasn't stopped bumper forecasts from being assigned to the tech giant. Apple is expected to be the first stock to hit a $4T market cap by the end of 2024, according to Wedbush, given the pace of growth and monetization. Apple had hit $3T this year, making it the world's most valuable company. (131 comments)

Nike (NKE) slid 11.7% in postmarket trading on Thursday after posting a mixed Q2 earnings report and issuing cautious guidance for the rest of its fiscal year. Margins and profit topped estimates, but soft North America sales dragged down Nike's total revenue. $2B in cumulative cost savings are hoped to be identified over the next three years, including the simplification of product assortment, increasing automation and streamlining the organization. CFO Matthew Friend further warned of a "highly promotional" retail environment, which pushed other apparel and footwear names lower, including Under Armour (UAA) -5.8%, Lululemon (LULU) -1.9%, and Foot Locker (FL) -7.2%. (24 comments)

Following a dispute over oil-production quotas, Angola said it would leave the OPEC cartel about 16 years after it first joined the group. "We feel at the moment Angola does not gain anything by remaining in the organization and, in defense of its interests, it has decided to leave," said Angolan President João Lourenço. Many oil majors operate in the country, which produces about 1.1M barrels of oil, including TotalEnergies (TTE), Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM). Several other nations have also quit OPEC in recent years, such as Qatar, Indonesia and Ecuador, but for different reasons. (71 comments)