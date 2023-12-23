Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASGI And BUI: 2 Conservative Utility Plays For 2024

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Utilities remain attractive as long-term investments, and the headwind of higher rates is quickly turning into a tailwind for the sector that could continue through 2024.
  • BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund are two conservative utility-oriented funds that do not employ leverage.
  • Outside of each fund's material utility sleeve, they also carry some broader diversification through additional infrastructure exposure primarily related to the industrial sector.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Piggy Bank, Stack of Coins and New Year 2024

Cn0ra/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Utilities have been struggling for over the last year due to the higher interest rate environment. However, we've already seen what can happen when risk-free rates start to ease

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12.8K Followers

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory along with leader Stanford Chemist, and Juan de la Hoz and Dividend Seeker. They help members benefit from income and arbitrage strategies in CEFs and ETFs by providing expert-level research. The service includes: managed portfolios targeting safe 8%+ yields, actionable income and arbitrage recommendations, in-depth analysis of CEFs and ETFs, and a friendly community of over a thousand members looking for the best income ideas. These are geared towards both active and passive investors. The vast majority of their holdings are also monthly-payers, which is great for faster compounding as well as smoothing income streams. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASGI, BUI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

t
toromi
Today, 12:59 AM
Comments (1.51K)
Thanks for this article. For those who don't mind a modest amount of leverage (around 20%), UTG is much closer than either of these to being a pure play utilities fund. Per CEF Connect it's around 75% invested in utilities, compared less than 50% for BUI and less than 30% for ASGI. And this past Fall aside, utility stocks are generally not that volatile, so some leverage can work to your benefit.
P
Poochini
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (120)
No Black Rock ANYTHING for me, thanks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BUI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BUI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUI
--
ASGI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.