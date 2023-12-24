Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Overbought Breadth Not Going Away

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.82K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500's 10-day advance-decline line has shown positive readings 57.9% of the time in 2023 and is right in line with the annual average dating back to 1990.
  • The 10-day advance-decline line has pretty consistently sat at least one standard deviation above its historical average throughout November and December.
  • Looking at the past 50 trading days, two-thirds of the time have seen the 10-day A/D line sit in overbought territory.

Financial static analysis. Online trading and Investment growth chart.

Peach_iStock

A small number of (mega-cap) names have done the bulk of the heavy lifting for market cap-weighted S&P 500 performance this year, but that does not steal from the fact that breadth has been solid. As shown below, the S&P 500's 10-day advance-decline

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.82K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.