Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DigitalBridge Group: I'm Buying This Digital Infrastructure Alternative Asset Manager

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.24K Followers

Summary

  • DigitalBridge is building an alternative asset management company focused on digital infrastructure.
  • The company saw its fee-earning equity under management reach nearly $30 billion at the end of its recent third quarter, 46% year-over-year growth.
  • This is set to grow to reach nearly $50 billion by the end of 2025, with annualized fee revenue set to grow to reach $455 million.

Communications tower

Photomick/iStock via Getty Images

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) at a nearly $3 billion market cap is a small alternative asset manager focused solely on investing, building, and operating digital infrastructure assets and businesses. DBRG has a storied history, previously known as Colony Capital before

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.24K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DBRG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DBRG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DBRG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBRG
--
DBRG.PR.J
--
DBRG.PR.I
--
DBRG.PR.H
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.