Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PFLT: This BDC Yields Above 10% Despite The Conservative Characteristics

Dec. 24, 2023 1:17 AM ETPennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is a conventional BDC focused on generating high-yielding income and NAV appreciation.
  • PFLT has a conservative investment strategy, prioritizing capital preservation and strong cash flows from sponsor-backed companies.
  • The portfolio consists mainly of first lien investments and has a diversified industry exposure, reducing exposure to speculative industries.
  • PFLT has recorded no write-downs in the recent quarter and has at the same time de-risked its balance sheet from external leverage to a debt to equity at 0.76x.
  • Despite these conservative characteristics, PFLT still provides an attractive yield of 10.3%, which is in line with the BDC average. PFLT is a clear buy at these levels.
Display of Stock market quotes with city scene reflect on glass

Nikada

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT) is a rather conventional BDC, which seeks to generate high-yielding streams of current income and, to a lesser extent, NAV appreciation.

PFLT, as most BDCs, targets core middle market investment opportunities. The investments are made in companies, which are

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.78K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFLT Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.