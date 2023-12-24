Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brookfield Infrastructure: Learn To Avoid Unreasonable Pessimism Next Time

JR Research
Summary

  • Brookfield Infrastructure is a global infrastructure-focused player with a well-diversified portfolio and predictable cash flows.
  • Management expects to maintain distribution growth and has a solid plan for asset sales and debt repayment.
  • BIP experienced a significant decline before bottoming out in October. It has since recovered all its October losses and more over the past two months.
  • BIP's valuation dislocation at its October lows and still solid fundamentals suggested unreasonable pessimism as weak holders capitulated.
  • Its surge since then has likely given investors an invaluable lesson about not falling prey to the market's move to force holders out at long-term lows in the future.
Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP) (NYSE:BIPC) is a high-quality global infrastructure-focused player. Its assets portfolio generates "contracted and regulated revenues," providing holders with "predictable and stable cash flows." It's structured as an LP for holders choosing to invest in BIP

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE, XLU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Sane Man
Today, 1:50 PM
I question your stance that market makers helped contribute to the steep October losses? There was certainly institutional tax loss selling made worse by a short report that had legs simultaneously. The point made was BIP had opaque Free cash flow and its holdings valuations were most likely lower than stated. Some of the most credible analysts out there find covering the stock and it’s relationship with the parent perplexing. I am a holder but recently trimmed at these levels because I find infrastructure CEFs more palatable at this time and I needed a little tax harvesting.
