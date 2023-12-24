The Massive Market Bubble May Burst As Volatility Is Unleashed

sakkmesterke

The S&P 500 managed to rise for the eighth week in a row. But it wasn't the only thing rising; the VIX (VIX) also rose this week. The VIX has plunged since October 23, but the period of volatility suppression may be over as realized volatility increases.

This likely means that the recent rally in the stock market and the S&P 500 is nearly over or is already over, and the rally witnessed is likely to fade away, with the index returning to where it started at the end of October.

Rising Realized Vol

20-day realized volatility fell to a low of 5.8% in December, one of the lowest realized volatility since November of 2021. This is a very low level and is typically not seen very often. More notable when realized volatility hits levels this low, it has been historically followed by a period of increased volatility, such as in the Fall of 2017, October 2018, May 2019, December 2019, June 2021, November 2021, and currently. All of those periods, except June 2021, came near major peaks in the market and, in some cases, significant corrections.

Bloomberg

More recently, though realized volatility is now rising, which is beginning to cause implied volatility to increase, while the VIX is up, it is up only minimally. More importantly, what is rising is the implied volatility of the 1-week 50 delta S&P 500 option. After falling to below 8% and its lowest levels in the past two years, the short-dated implied volatility levels are rising and back over 10%

Bloomberg

Additionally, the term structure of implied volatility tells us the market expects implied volatility to rise. That structure looks very different from how it was on December 11, heading into the CPI prints and FOMC meeting, when implied volatility was in backwardation, meaning implied volatility was high and expected to fall. Now, implied volatility is likely to rise over the next several weeks.

Bloomberg

Bets On A VIX Spike

This past week there was a large VIX option trade with a trader making a huge wager that the VIX would return to 17 by January 17. The open interest levels for the January 17, 17 strike price calls increased by 173,688 contracts on December 18. The data shows the vast majority of the calls traded on the ASK, indicating that they were bought for between $0.77 and $0.84. It is a large trade, with a premium paid of more than $13 million, based on the change in open interest.

Trade Alert

Reversal Candle

The rising implied volatility levels aren't the only clue that the market may be finally topping out. The S&P 500 hit extreme overbought levels as measured by combining the relative strength index and the Bollinger band. It isn't common to see the index surpass a reading of 80 on the RSI while climbing above its upper Bollinger band simultaneously. The most recent example is in September 2020 and January 2018. The index saw a sharp decline in both cases over the next several weeks.

Trading View

In January 2018, it dropped about 12% from peak to trough; in September 2020, it amounted to a decline of more than 10%. An 11% drop this time around would take the S&P 500 back to roughly 4,250, almost back to the October lows.

Additionally, the index put in a critical reversal candle on December 20, followed by two inside days. The last time this happened was in July when the index peaked. An inside day is when a candle trades inside the previous day's trading range, and in this case, the S&P 500 traded inside the December 20 candle two days in a row.

Trading View

Gamma Flip Zone Is Near

Additionally, gamma levels in the S&P 500 are much lower than where they stood heading into the December options expiration, which means that stability in the market is weaker. The zero-gamma level, where the positive gamma regime turns into a negative gamma regime, is at 4,700. A drop below 4,700 would increase volatility further, resulting in further downside for the S&P 500. Positive gamma regimes reinforce low volatility levels, while negative gamma regimes create greater levels of volatility. The negative gamma regime pushed markets lower starting at the end of July.

Gamma Labs

The November and December rally was driven by the market flipping from negative to positive gamma, creating a volatile short-covering rally. This short covering was advanced further by very aggressive systematic flows, which drove the index above 4,500. This brought the index to its highest level of positive gamma in a year, which helped suppress volatility further, pushing the index to its current levels.

However, these conditions appear to have passed following the December options expiration on December 15 and the VIX expiration on Wednesday, December 20. Additionally, realized volatility is rising, and gamma levels have been reduced. A drop below 4,700 will likely mean that implied volatility rises even further.

The entire rally has been built on a pile of sand, and it won't take much for the whole rally to wash away. Certainly, fundamentals won't support it, making it even more vulnerable.