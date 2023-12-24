Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Massive Market Bubble May Burst As Volatility Is Unleashed

Summary

  • The S&P 500 has risen for eight consecutive weeks, but the VIX is also increasing, suggesting the rally may be ending.
  • Realized volatility has been at historically low levels, but it is now rising, causing implied volatility to increase as well.
  • The market is showing signs of topping out, with extreme overbought levels and key reversal candle patterns, indicating a potential decline in the S&P 500.
Blue glowing gravitaional wave with gamma ray force field backgr

sakkmesterke

The S&P 500 managed to rise for the eighth week in a row. But it wasn't the only thing rising; the VIX (VIX) also rose this week. The VIX has plunged since October 23, but the period of volatility


Mott Capital is managed by Michael Kramer, a former buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager with 30 years of experience tracking market fundamentals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Iggy_de_la_Varga profile picture
Iggy_de_la_Varga
Today, 7:23 AM
Comments (3.43K)
you said "The November and December rally was driven by the market flipping from negative to positive gamma"

couldn't it be the other way around? correlation is not causation. What is the research showing gamma switching drives market prices and not the other way around?
Iggy_de_la_Varga profile picture
Iggy_de_la_Varga
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (3.43K)
@Iggy_de_la_Varga for people like me who are unfamiliar how negative gamma may induce market selloffs, here's an article that may help

seekingalpha.com/...
j
josephlim
Today, 6:46 AM
Comments (11)
SNP 500 minimum target at 4950 before the next corrective fall to target intermediate support at approximately 4445 before basing out for another new high of 5035 and then 5214 before the next corrective fall.
Qossai Mahamid profile picture
Qossai Mahamid
Today, 6:45 AM
Comments (32)
I think that people should stop looking at the percentage jump of the VIX, but on its absolute value, The comfort zone of the VIX (MODE) is in the range of 12-14. Staying in this range includes rises to the mid-range (around 15.5) and even "spikes" to the average range (around 19) and above, characteristic of a stable and rising market. However, a rise to levels of 20 and above is optimal for periods of implementation.
A
Archman Investor
Today, 6:45 AM
Comments (6.05K)
Only another 130% to go on the upside and the millions of people who bought ARKK at the high will be made whole again. 🤣🤣🤣

People will never understand what multiple full market cycle investing means.

My portfolio is at all time, life time highs, experiencing only one 30% drawdown over the past 25 years while the suckers all chase the same few stocks or believe even a single word the media or Cathie Wood state.
K
KFYY
Today, 7:21 AM
Comments (2.83K)
@Archman Investor

What are the top 5 stocks/assets that you like the most now and which you keep buying?
brocktune profile picture
brocktune
Today, 6:44 AM
Comments (999)
I’ll take the over. The market is starting to sniff out the election winner (not the result I want) and likely have a yuuuuuuge year. As people will greedily vote with their wallets. SPX 5.5K in play eoy 2024.
S
Snowy
Today, 6:34 AM
Comments (592)
Thanks yet again for the insight.
Do you think the market will drop just from the internal mechanics you discuss or do you think a triggering event is needed to actually cause a significant drop?
Is a strengthening of the dollar also essential for your prediction of a weaker S&P 500?
