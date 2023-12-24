Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meet The New Bond, Same As The Old Bond?

Summary

  • The rally in bonds to close out 2023 reflects the US Federal Reserve's validation of beginning a rate-cutting cycle in 2024.
  • Despite heady expectations for bond returns in 2023, the near-consensus “bonds are back” narrative failed to deliver the kind of returns that would validate bonds being “back.”.
  • The market consensus expectation for rate cuts comes with the expectation of a return to pre-COVID bond market dynamics characterized by long-end outperformance and a consistently negative stock-bond correlation.

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev

The rally in bonds to close out 2023 reflects the US Federal Reserve's (“Fed’s”) validation of beginning a rate-cutting cycle in 2024. Bond markets expect more cuts than the Fed is signaling, and this expectation largely reflects a return to pre-COVID

Jeffrey Rosenberg, CFA, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Chief Fixed Income Strategist and a member of the BlackRock Investment Institute. His responsibilities include working closely with the Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income and the global fixed income portfolio teams to develop BlackRock's strategic and tactical views on sector allocation within fixed income, currencies and commodities. Mr. Rosenberg is also the portfolio manager for the fixed income tactical allocation managed model portfolio, an actively managed portfolio of exchange traded funds. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mr. Rosenberg spent nearly 10 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the Chief Credit Strategist. His most recent role included coordination of strategy across all fixed income, securitized assets, credit, FX and commodities. Mr. Rosenberg brought innovation to his credit strategy work producing the first commercialized quantitative corporate credit portfolio risk analytics system from a dealer firm. At BAML, Mr. Rosenberg and his team were consistently top ranked by Institutional Investor for high grade, high yield, and general fixed income strategy. At BlackRock, Mr. Rosenberg publishes his monthly "Fixed Income Strategy" along with regular posts to the BlackRock Blog, contributions to BlackRock Investment Institute publications and numerous media appearances. Mr. Rosenberg earned a Masters in Science degree in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon, a BA degree in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota, and a BA degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin. He has been a Chartered Financial Analyst since 1997.

