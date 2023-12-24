Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zoom Video Communications: Minimal Growth Left - Normalization Is Here

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.15K Followers

Summary

  • ZM's FQ3'24 underwhelming performance and FQ4'24 guidance further demonstrate its lack of growth prospects.
  • While it has been reporting excellent growth in the Zoom Phone/ Contact Center segment, these have not balanced the ongoing loss of market share in APAC and EMEA.
  • Despite its stable profitability and healthy balance sheet, ZM is likely to underperform in the intermediate term until a growth driver can be found.
  • We maintain our previous conviction that the impacted valuations exhibit the same normalization trend in its growth prospects - minimal.
  • With ZM neither offering growth potential nor dividend income, we prefer to prudently maintain our Hold rating here.

Snail walk up the career stairs. Ladder made with wooden cubes.

Nikolai Mentuk

We previously covered Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in September 2023, discussing the management's prudent M&A activities to diversify its existing videoconferencing offerings.

We had believed that ZM's growth story might have already been over, with the global

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.15K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
boris gudonov
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (427)
I had high expectations for ZM in that it could be the template for the virtual office as it progressed but unfortunately I found its use to be dumbfounding and not obvious. Great potential but not with current CEO.
Very good article , Thank you
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ZM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.