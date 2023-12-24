Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold/Platinum Ratio Surging: Platinum Looks Like A Buy

Dec. 24, 2023 7:55 AM ETGLD, PPLT, XPTUSD:CUR
Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
494 Followers

Summary

  • Gold has set a fresh all-time high in 2023 and is up about 10% for the year, while platinum prices have declined by about 10%.
  • The historical trading bond between gold and platinum has broken down this year, with platinum trading at about 55% below its all-time high.
  • The gold/platinum ratio suggests that gold prices are relatively expensive compared to platinum, potentially creating opportunities for investors and traders.

Platinum bars 1000 grams pure platinum,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of platinum,3d rendering

Oselote

By Andrew Prochnow

Gold (/GC) hasn't exactly been on fire in 2023, but it did set a fresh all-time high this year, and is currently up about 10% on the year.

Interestingly, one of gold's closest cousins—a precious metal

This article was written by

Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
494 Followers
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
PPLT--
abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF
XPTUSD:CUR--
Platinum Spot Price
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.