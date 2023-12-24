brightstars

The most perfidious way of harming a cause consists of defending it deliberately with faulty arguments."― Friedrich Nietzsche

Today, we put VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the spotlight. The shares have been somewhat range bound in 2023 and currently trade near the levels they started the year. The company has a very stable business model, but valuations seem a bit stretched and there has been some notable insider selling in the shares of late. Which way does the stock go from here? An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

VeriSign, Inc. is headquartered just outside of Washington, DC in Reston, VA. The company provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. Being in charge of maintaining the .net and .com domain names is a steady business. The company has nearly 175 million .net and .com domain names in its database. The stock trades around $206.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just under $21 billion.

October Company Presentation

Third Quarter Results:

The company posted its Q3 numbers on October 26th. VeriSign delivered $1.83 a share of non-GAAP profit during the quarter, which was slightly above expectations. Revenues rose 5.4% on a year-over-year basis to $376.3 million, some $3 million light of the consensus.

October Company Presentation

During the quarter, VeriSign processed 9.9 million new domain name registrations for .com and .net, which was the same volume as the first quarter of this year. Annual renewal rates came in at 73.4% compared to 73.8% from 3Q2022. Management provided the following updated guidance for FY2023.

October Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since third quarter numbers came out, Robert W. Baird reissued a Hold rating and $215 price target on the stock, while Citigroup maintained its Buy rating with a $240 price target. For having a better than $20 billion market cap, VeriSign gets remarkably little coverage from Wall Street.

Just under two percent of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. Several insiders have been frequent and consistent sellers of the equity throughout 2023. Just in December alone so far, two insiders (primarily the CEO) have sold approximately $5 million worth of equity collectively so far this month.

The company exited the third quarter with just over $940 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and approximately $1.8 billion in debt. VeriSign produced $245 million of operational cash flow in the quarter, which was down from $262 million in the same period a year ago. Free cash flow came in at $217 million for 3Q2023.

October Company Presentation

Almost all of this was used to buy back stock, as the company repurchased $220 million worth of its own shares in the third quarter. VeriSign still has $1.34 billion left on a stock buyback authorization as of the end of the quarter.

Verdict:

VeriSign made $6.24 a share of profits in FY2022 on $1.42 billion of revenues. The currently analyst consensus has earnings increasing to $7.21 a share in FY2023 on $1.49 billion in sales. They see $8.22 a share in earnings in FY2024 as sales rise eight percent.

I think revenue growth projections for FY2024 are likely to come down as they are significantly higher (8% versus 5%) than those of 2023 given both the United States and the world are projected to see lower economic growth in the coming year. Europe is near recession in most of their major economies, and an economic contraction here during the coming year cannot be completely discounted, despite the market totally embracing a 'soft landing' scenario over the past two months.

The stock trades at north of 30 times this year's EPS and 14 times revenues. Hardly compelling valuations, especially given a lack of a dividend payout. Therefore, the recommendation is to stay on the sidelines with VRSN. The shares seem vulnerable should the economy turn down in 2024, or if some profit taking/rationality hits the market.