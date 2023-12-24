Phiromya Intawongpan

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) demonstrated impressive financial performance in Q3 2023. The company's strategy of investing in emerging and innovative businesses is bearing significant returns, reflected in various critical financial metrics. Hercules achieved a record Total Investment Income in Q3 2023, marking a substantial increase from the previous year. This article discusses Hercules' financial health as of Q3 2023 and a technical examination of the stock prices to identify potential investment opportunities. The analysis reveals solid bullish price structures in the stock's price, indicating a potential market surge in 2024.

Financial Growth and Strategies

Hercules reported a record high in Total Investment Income, reaching $116.7 million. This represents a notable increase of 38.6% compared to Q3 2022. This increase in income is mainly due to an expanded debt investment portfolio and higher yields. The Net Investment Income (NII) also experienced a 53.6% increase from Q3 2022, reaching $76.8 million, or $0.52 per share. This NII growth primarily stems from an increased weighted average in the debt investment portfolio, higher core yields, and additional fee income from early payoffs.

The company's Gross Debt and Equity Commitments were $692.7 million, with the Net Hercules Commitments at $521.7 million. Total Gross Fundings stood at $456.8 million, with Net Hercules Fundings at $362.3 million. A noteworthy point is the 50.2% decline in unscheduled early principal repayments from Q2 2023, amounting to $148.0 million. Moreover, the firm reported a solid liquidity position with $598.0 million in reserves and an impressive Return on Average Equity of 20.2%. The Return on Average Assets was also strong at 9.7%. There was a slight dip in the Net Asset Value (NAV) to $10.93, a 0.3% decrease from Q2 2023.

Hercules also showcased impressive financial results in its year-to-date metrics. Total Investment Income hit a record $338.1 million, an increase of 52.6% year-over-year. The NII was $218.0 million, or $1.53 per share, reflecting a 73.1% increase from Q3 2022. The company committed to $1.76 billion in gross new debt and equity investments, with total gross funding of $1.29 billion, a 17.7% increase from the previous year. Moreover, the debt investment portfolio had a net growth of $313.5 million.

The effective yield on Hercules’ debt investment portfolio was 15.5% in Q3 2023, a slight decrease from 16.0% in Q2 2023. This reduction is primarily due to fewer early loan repayments. The Core yield was stable at 14.2%, indicating consistent performance within the expected annual range. The rise in non-interest and fee expenses to $23.4 million in Q3 2023, an increase from $19.4 million in Q3 2022, is primarily attributable to increased employee compensation and general expenses. The company also recorded net realized losses of $2.6 million during the quarter.

Moreover, Hercules' investment portfolio exhibited a mixed performance in valuation in Q3 2023. The equity portfolio, comprising positions in 75 companies, was valued at $137.0 million, slightly below its cost basis of $143.1 million. Public equity positions accounted for 38.9% of this portfolio, valued at $55.1 million. In the warrant portfolio, Hercules held positions in 106 companies with a fair value of $27.8 million against a cost basis of $30.2 million. Public warrant positions represented 27.7% of this portfolio, amounting to $7.7 million. This performance suggests a cautious market stance, with some erosion in the invested capital's value. The period was marked by significant activities related to initial public offerings ((IPOs)) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within Hercules' portfolio companies. EnGene Holdings Inc. completed a SPAC merger IPO in November 2023, with Hercules holding warrants in this company. Additionally, several portfolio companies were involved in major M&A events.

Overall, Hercules' financial performance in Q3 2023 and the year-to-date metrics highlight significant growth and robust investment activity. The record Total Investment Income of $116.7 million in Q3 and $338.1 million year-to-date, along with a substantial increase in Net Investment Income, reflect the company's effective management of its expanded debt investment portfolio and the realization of higher yields. Despite the slight decline in Net Asset Value and variations in the investment portfolio valuations, Hercules has maintained a strong liquidity position and achieved impressive returns on equity and assets, positioning itself well for future growth amidst dynamic market conditions.

Exploring the Bullish Momentum of Hercules

The yearly chart below presents a robustly bullish long-term technical outlook for Hercules. A consistent annual increase in the stock price is evident. This bullish trend gained additional momentum when the stock price dipped to a low of $3.47 in 2020 before making a sharp rebound, culminating in a notably yearly solid candle for 2020. This upward momentum has persisted in subsequent years, signaling the likelihood of continued price increases in 2024.

HTGC Yearly Chart (stockcharts.com)

This significant bottom in 2020 was primarily due to the market-wide downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused widespread economic uncertainty and a temporary pullback in investment activities. However, the company's subsequent strong rally and sustained momentum through 2021, 2022, and 2023 was attributed to a combination of factors. Firstly, the resilience and growth in the technology and life sciences sectors, where Hercules predominantly invests, played a crucial role. These industries weathered the pandemic effectively and saw accelerated growth due to increased demand for digital and healthcare solutions. Secondly, Hercules' prudent risk management and strong credit underwriting capabilities helped maintain a healthy portfolio during turbulent times.

Additionally, the gradual reopening of economies and a return to normalcy boosted investor confidence. Finally, Hercules' strategic maneuvers, including successful IPOs and M&A activities within its portfolio companies, showcased its strong investment acumen, further driving investor interest and confidence in its stock. The yearly chart shows a strong close for 2023, and together with the pronounced bullish hammer candlestick from 2020, the strong performance in 2023 suggests a potential for a significant market surge 2024.

The monthly chart of Hercules reveals a symmetrical broadening wedge formation that developed following the 2020 bottom. The vigorous rally in 2020 broke through the upper boundary of this wedge and set the stock on a consistent upward trajectory. Occasional pullbacks to the support line of the broadening wedge, highlighted by blue circles, were seen as prime buying opportunities. After such corrections, the stock has resumed its ascent, consistently trading above the blue support line. Additionally, the RSI remaining above the mid-level 50 but below the overbought threshold, combined with a strong performance in December 2023, suggests a potential surge in the stock's price in 2024.

HTGC Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Key Action for Investors

Delving deeper into Hercules' robust recovery from the symmetrical broadening wedge's firm support, the weekly chart below showcases a pronounced triple bottom formation at $10.41, $9.50, and $9.95. These formations align with the support of the symmetrical broadening wedge observed on the monthly chart. The significant bounce from these levels has led to a breakthrough of the $14-$15 neckline range, with the price currently on an upward trajectory. Notably, in August 2023, the price surpassed this neckline, reaching a record high of $17.02. A minor pullback from these highs found solid support at the blue line at $14.57 in October 2023. Following this, a bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern emerged, with the head at $14.57 and the shoulders at $15.25 and $15.14. The dynamic price action at these support points and the historical bullish trends suggest a continuation of the strong rally into 2024.

HTGC Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

The short-term daily chart corroborates this bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern and indicates an attempt by the price to break through this pattern and end the year on a high note. Notably, these bullish patterns consistently appear in the historical price action, signaling a potential breakout to higher levels. Given these indications, investors may consider buying Hercules shares at the current levels to capitalize on the expected surge in 2024.

HTGC Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risks

The first significant market risk for Hercules revolves around macroeconomic fluctuations. Hercules' impressive performance, particularly in specialty financing for innovative and developing companies, is susceptible to changes in the broader economic environment. Economic downturns, rising interest rates, or a slowdown in the sectors where Hercules predominantly invests could impact the company's financial performance. The global economic landscape, including trade tensions and geopolitical events, could also influence Hercules' market performance. Given the company's growth reliance on these sectors, a downturn could significantly affect its investment income and asset valuations.

Another pivotal risk involves the performance of Hercules' portfolio companies. While Hercules has demonstrated astute investment understanding, the success of venture debt and equity investments is inherently linked to the performance of individual portfolio companies. The recent decrease in the value of its equity and warrant portfolios suggests potential vulnerabilities. If the stock price falls below $9 amidst intense volatility, it could disrupt the prevailing upward trend, potentially leading to additional downward adjustments.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, Hercules has showcased a stellar financial performance in Q3 2023, underpinned by a strategic focus on investing in emerging and innovative businesses. This approach has yielded significant returns, as evidenced by the record Total Investment Income and NII. While the company's financial health remains robust, the technical analysis of its stock price reveals a bullish trend, suggesting promising growth prospects for 2024. The successful breach of the symmetrical broadening wedge, followed by a significant correction that found support at this wedge, signals the persistence of bullish momentum despite considerable volatility. Additionally, the formation of a triple bottom and an inverted head and shoulders pattern strengthens the bullish price structure, suggesting a robust price increase in 2024. Investors may consider purchasing Hercules at its current price point to capitalize on the anticipated market surge.