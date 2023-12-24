Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Plug Power: No Remaining Margin Of Safety

Dec. 24, 2023 8:18 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock9 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Plug Power faces liquidity concerns and continues to miss revenue targets, leading to mounting losses.
  • The government finally released proposed regulations for hydrogen subsidies that are very restrictive and may cause delays or cancellations of new clean hydrogen projects.
  • The stock remains a Sell due to the company not having any further margin on top of the restrictive hydrogen subsidies likely to impact project timelines.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Green Hydrogen factory concept.

Scharfsinn86

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was already in a precarious position prior to yet again disappointing investors with another bad quarter. The hydrogen fuel company now faces liquidity concerns, while government regulations appear to not favor the industry. My

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to started finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
45.24K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

g
greenway
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (901)
I’ve been in PLUG for a few years, but with the company’s situation, sold some PLUG and went into Bloom over the last few months. If PLUG doesn’t stop with their delays soon (the GA plant producing liquified green hydrogen by the end of this week) and their financial situation worsens more (a large relatively low-cost loan needed soon), I’ll probably sell the rest of my shares). At least BE, with their microgrid energy servers doesn't depend on government subsidies nearly as much as PLUG does.
maykiljil profile picture
maykiljil
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (2.11K)
@greenway You shouldn't wait too much. As you have sold already some of your PLUG stocks. Better you sell all the rest on tuesday market openning...
S
Seeburto
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (4.75K)
Pulled the plug on this whole sector some time ago.
o
outlier1007
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (200)
Appreciate the fair and honest review of Plug Power .... facts are facts. Burned through $5B in a few years with only excuse after excuse to show for their efforts. The company will need more money soon.

With zero margin improvement (in fact more negative based on service/fueling) in the mtl handling business unit, the "business model" continues to be broken. Growth through acquisitions hasn't helped either. Now add the 45V guidelines and the future doesn't look good for the company.

Merry Christmas
maykiljil profile picture
maykiljil
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (2.11K)
EOY 2024 TARGET is 50$ .
maykiljil profile picture
maykiljil
Today, 8:59 AM
Comments (2.11K)
When Georgia Plant opens the stock price will double only in one day... to 9$..
Georgia Plant opening announcement is next 2 weeks.
maykiljil profile picture
maykiljil
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (2.11K)
Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine reiterates Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) with a Buy and maintains $11 price target.....
Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (3.56K)
Great Analysis. PLUG's business model is very flawed (Fatally?) and PLUG has shown that don't yet know how to make a profit, even after 20+ years.
Add to the poor management team and their inability to execute further weakens the story.

And as they try to expand into new businesses like bulk hydrogen production, they show as amateurs compared to the established players.
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (45.18K)
Good article, keep up the good work.

Please note that the Georgia plant DOES produce gaseous green hydrogen but the company has failed to get the much more important liquefaction to work so far.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLUG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLUG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLUG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.