Lithium Miners News For The Month Of December 2023

Summary

  • Lithium chemical spot prices and spodumene prices were lower the past month and are now below the marginal cost of production.
  • Lithium market news - China Futures Co. analyst, Zhang Weixin, forecasts lithium carbonate to bottom out between CNY80-90,000/t. Milei looks to cut costs for Argentina’s miners in broader deregulation push.
  • Lithium company news - SQM and Hancock enter into implementation deed with Azure Minerals. Livent and Allkem shareholders approve merger of equals, new company name to be Arcadium Lithium.
Lithium Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry, cathode

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the December 2023 edition of the lithium miner news.

The past month saw lithium prices fall below the marginal cost of production and therefore should be approaching a bottom very soon; assuming EV sales

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. They search the globe for great investments with a focus on trending and emerging themes. The current focus is on electric vehicles, the EV metals supply chain, stationary energy storage and AI.

They lead the investing group of the same brand name, Trend Investing. Features of the service include: Access to the Trend Investing portfolio, 7 monthly news updates, a monthly macro trends update, stock watchlist, CEO interviews, and direct access to the community and group leaders in chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLOBAL X LITHIUM ETF (LIT), AMPLIFY LITHIUM & BATTERY TECHNOLOGY ETF (BATT), ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], ASX:AKE, ASX:PLS, ASX:MIN, LIVENT (LTHM), AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V. [AMS:AMG], ZIJIN MINING GROUP [SHA:601899],TSX:LAC, TSX:LAAC, ARGOSY MINERALS [ASX:AGY], ASX:LLL, ASX:CXO, ASX:SYA, ASX:PLL, ASX:NMT, SIGMA LITHIUM [TSXV:SGMA], GALAN LITHIUM [ASX:GLN], LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORP. [TSXV:LIS], CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM [TSXV:CRE], WINSOME RESOURCES [ASX:WR1], GLOBAL LITHIUM RESOURCES [ASX:GL1], EUROPEAN METAL HOLDINGS [ASX:EMH], FRONTIER LITHIUM [TSXV:FL], GREEN TECHNOLOGY METALS [ASX: GT1], SNOW LAKE LITHIUM (LITM), PATRIOT BATTERY METALS [TSXV:PMET] AND [ASX:PMT], OCEANA LITHIUM [ASX:OCN], MINREX RESOURCES [ASX:MRR], LOYAL LITHIUM [ASX:LLI], PATRIOT LITHIUM [ASX:PAT], ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY [TSXV:LIT], LITHIUM IONIC CORP. [TSXV:LTH], ATLAS LITHIUM (ATLX), LATIN RESOURCES [ASX:LRS], MIDLAND EXPLORATION [TSXV:MD], BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION [TSXV:BRW], AZIMUT EXPLORATION [TSXV:AZM], COSMOS EXPLORATION [ASX:C1X], MEGADO MINERALS [ASX:MEG], OMNIA METALS GROUP [ASX:OM1], ERAMET [FRA:ERA], FREY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Q
QElonKingTwit
Today, 9:28 AM
‘Sigma Lithium has entered contractual and detailed structural negotiations with finalists.’

I’m ‘late to the party’ here. What exactly does this mean?

TIA
