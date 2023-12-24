Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TSMC Vs. Intel: Only 1 Can Win

Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the dominant global champion of semiconductor manufacturing, serving major companies like NVIDIA, Apple, and AMD.
  • Intel, once the dominant company in the semiconductor space, lost its position when Apple started making its own chips, resulting in a decline in profit.
  • TSMC remains the better company with higher revenue and earnings growth, while Intel's cheap valuation and government support make it worth considering.
Intel To Report Quarterly Earnings

Intel logo

Justin Sullivan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), also known as “TSMC,” is the undisputed global champion of semiconductor manufacturing. The company is the main contract manufacturer for NVIDIA (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), AMD (

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

S
Steavis
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (300)
Am holding my breath, but hoping for INTC to conquer some long-term issues like reliance on x86, behind in processes and slow cloud business.

Being contrarian, CHIPs is not going to be a good thing - Go look at Detroit.
BigMichael profile picture
BigMichael
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (2.04K)
Thanks for not parrot the China Taiwan bs
S
Seeburto
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (4.75K)
Until China decides they'd better move on Taiwan.
A
AA Texas
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (7)
Very surprised that author makes almost no mention of geopolitical issues which are the main reason behind Intel ifs and every large company wants resilience in their business. No one wants to go bankrupt because Xi chose to take Taiwan which is his stated goal
BigMichael profile picture
BigMichael
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (2.04K)
@AA Texas this is the gist of the article. Moving supply chain to US. From where?
S
SMF_USR
Today, 9:02 AM
Comments (2.03K)
Even if they overcome the technical hurdles, by definition, they’re going to increase the industry capacity significantly, which is going to cause a severe price pressure and TSM will ensure they become unprofitable. I wrote this for another article, but it applies here too.

—-

Getting the technology below 10nm to work is hard enough - getting it to work and making money for both yourself and your customers is not easy, seeing as only TSM has been able to do it at real scale up until now. There is nothing to indicate (yet) that Intel will be successful in a completely new business endeavor.

Foundry is a very different business than what Intel is used to, and thus far they haven’t even got their technology off the ground. People are assuming Intel will simply be successful based on the amount of their spending and their product roadmap map - Reality will probably be much different.

Foundry customers are notoriously sticky. Yes, customers want a second source, but only as a contingency, and not for major volume. Reliability and capacity are the most important considerations and they tend to stick with what works.

And assuming Intel does get all its ducks in a row, and IFS is a legitimate contender for the high-end, there will be severe price competition, enough to make the economics unpalatable.

There is no way IFS would be able to compete with TSM on price as TSM has the advantage of sunk costs and a significant headstart. And this is a very capital intensive business.

Given the amount of capital expenditures and R&D required and the long product cycles, it makes sense for there to be only two main players in the foundry game a la Boeing/Airbus, with everyone else settling for the scraps.

Intel will definitely sell or spin out its fabs but only after a major product failure and a few more years of struggling. The transition will happen under another CEO. Those fabs will probably eventually be consolidated by both TSM and Globalfoundries (as it may try to get into the sub 10nm segment), even if they’re initially spun out as IFS.

In short, I think the wave of enthusiasm will keep Intel levitating for a while as dreamy projections and roadmaps are a lot easier to create than actual revenue. If IFS is technically successful, business economics will kill it, and if they aren’t, the stock is dead anyway and the fab assets still have to be sold, most likely to existing players.

But none of this is gonna happen anytime soon, which is good for Intel as the hopium and sellside analysts do their its work.
A
AA Texas
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (7)
@SMF_USR you make good and informed points but here's the main reason why Intel can win- almost all Western chip designers would want a decent share manufactured in the West to balance China risk. Apple already have plans to move 25% of phone manufacturing to India from China. This will play out by all chip guys which are now all the hyper scalers-;aws, msft, Google, meta etc.
S
SMF_USR
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (2.03K)
@AA Texas and they will. To the TSM plants being built in the west, and in Japan and Europe (which will form the backbone of The TSM resurgence should the catastrophe of an invasion take place - but in that scenario everybody will be so damaged. It is a complete tossup what will happen - everybody on here will have lost all their cash anyway as every single risk gas that wood tank).

I understand the TSM fabs outside TW, as at least currently envisioned, won’t be the latest tech, but regardless of what customers want, there really isn’t much choice except to go with TSM. Regardless of how anything will play out, absolutely nothing will change for the next 5 to 7 years. It will take IFS the better part of the decade, assuming they are successful, to even become a significant player. And it would take TSM to start screwing up at the same time. True that anything can happen., but probability dictates that the odds are not in IFS’s favor.
BigMichael profile picture
BigMichael
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (2.04K)
@SMF_USR agreed. Look at China's ability to create any node. Culturally, Intel has a leg up yet the idea is instructive to Intel et al.
