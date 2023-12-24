Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 24

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years First Farmers Financial Corporation (OTCQX:FFMR) 12/28 1/12 0.47 0.48 2.13% 2.53% 34 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 12/28 1/20 0.21 0.22 4.76% 3.38% 19 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 12/29 1/12 0.16 0.17 6.25% 4.08% 10 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 12/29 1/8 0.28 0.3 7.14% 1.77% 11 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 2/13 3/1 0.78 0.835 7.05% 4.03% 21 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Dec 25

Markets closed in observance of Christmas

Tuesday Dec 26 (Ex-Div 12/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Tower Corporation (AMT) 2/1 1.7 215.19 3.16% 13 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 1/29 0.9 CAD 48.39 5.58% 8 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 1/11 0.45 29.8 6.04% 12 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 1/8 0.81 80.7 4.01% 20 SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 1/9 0.46 64.59 1.42% 32 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 1/11 0.48 119.56 1.61% 14 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 1/20 0.52 62.06 3.35% 20 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Dec 27 (Ex-Div 12/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 1/16 0.247 62.52 4.74% 11 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 1/12 1.27 127.75 3.98% 13 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 1/18 0.44 54.63 3.22% 21 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 1/16 0.43 98.08 1.75% 30 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 1/12 0.28 22.83 4.91% 10 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 2/5 0.25 394.57 0.25% 13 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 1/26 0.24 230.36 0.42% 10 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 1/26 0.435 87.94 1.98% 12 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 1/12 1.27 183.67 2.77% 12 Edison International (EIX) 1/31 0.78 69.48 4.49% 20 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 1/12 0.4475 71.13 2.52% 19 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 1/31 0.06 113.3 0.21% 16 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) 1/12 0.28 25.85 4.33% 6 First Bancorp (FBNC) 1/25 0.22 37.49 2.35% 5 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 1/12 0.345 25.33 5.45% 9 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 1/16 0.35 34.47 4.06% 13 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 1/20 0.22 26.03 3.38% 19 FMC Corporation (FMC) 1/18 0.58 62.74 3.70% 5 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 1/16 0.32 52.71 2.43% 11 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 1/5 0.225 163.26 0.55% 9 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 1/10 0.23 33.62 2.74% 7 Humana Inc. (HUM) 1/26 0.885 453.2 0.78% 13 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 1/12 1.82 100.74 7.23% 7 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 1/11 1.4 261.91 2.14% 49 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 1/10 0.54 40.81 5.29% 7 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 1/12 0.71 218.36 1.30% 29 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 1/17 1.1 443.97 0.99% 14 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 1/12 0.425 71.21 2.39% 12 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 1/8 0.42 67.87 2.48% 37 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 1/15 1 617.64 0.65% 6 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 1/12 0.495 50.78 3.90% 53 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 2/9 0.54 178.06 1.21% 50 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 1/16 0.38 56.19 2.71% 10 Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 1/12 0.35 148.76 0.94% 18 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 1/16 0.1225 38.85 3.78% 13 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 1/16 0.425 121.84 1.40% 13 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 1/16 0.93 133.16 2.79% 7 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 1/31 0.8 297.5 1.08% 30 TowneBank (TOWN) 1/12 0.25 30.18 3.31% 12 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 1/16 0.49 43.51 4.50% 13 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 1/16 0.84 240.09 1.40% 7 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 1/12 0.14 35.22 1.59% 12 The York Water Company (YORW) 1/16 0.2108 38.67 2.18% 25 Click to enlarge

Thursday Dec 28 (Ex-Div 12/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 1/24 0.236 139.57 0.68% 13 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 2/12 1.75 272.84 2.57% 41 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 1/15 0.5006 101.33 1.98% 27 CubeSmart (CUBE) 1/16 0.51 46.1 4.43% 13 Equity Residential (EQR) 1/12 0.6625 61.14 4.33% 6 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 1/12 2.31 244.37 3.78% 29 The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 1/11 0.21 13.72 6.12% 27 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 1/16 1.09 104.01 4.19% 56 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 1/12 0.17 16.65 4.08% 9 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 1/17 0.4 60.64 2.64% 9 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 1/10 0.63 204.5 1.23% 16 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 1/16 0.16 22.1 2.90% 11 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 1/23 0.78 108.53 2.87% 13 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 1/31 0.1 14.89 2.69% 10 Realty Income Corporation (O) 1/12 0.2565 56.89 5.41% 30 Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) 1/12 0.09 214.04 0.17% 5 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 1/16 0.45 111.71 1.61% 12 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 1/16 0.535 162.69 1.32% 21 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 1/8 0.3 67.62 1.77% 10 State Street Corporation (STT) 1/12 0.69 77.19 3.58% 13 First Financial Corporation (THFF) 1/16 0.45 44.11 2.04% 33 Click to enlarge

Friday Dec 29 (Ex-Div 1/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 1/12 0.31 29.7 4.18% 43 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1/29 1.06 CAD 47.75 6.66% 7 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 1/24 0.29 44 2.64% 16 The New York Times Company (NYT) 1/18 0.11 45.99 0.96% 5 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameren Corporation (AEE) 12/29 0.63 3.5% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 12/29 1.1 2.3% Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 1/2 0.4 1.1% The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 1/2 0.89 2.6% Allegion plc (ALLE) 12/29 0.45 1.4% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12/29 5.25 1.9% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 12/29 0.24 2.9% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 12/29 0.32 3.2% Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 1/2 0.29 3.0% Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 1/2 0.92 4.8% Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 12/29 0.95 1.6% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 12/29 0.3375 5.0% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 12/29 0.3825 4.8% Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 1/2 0.62 3.1% Cadence Bank (CADE) 1/2 0.235 3.1% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 12/29 1.565 5.5% C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 1/2 0.61 2.8% CME Group Inc. (CME) 12/28 1.1 2.1% Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 12/28 0.79 CAD 1.9% ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 12/29 0.27 3.5% Capital Southwest (CSWC) 12/29 0.57 9.6% CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 12/29 0.38 8.8% Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 12/29 0.49 3.0% DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 12/29 1 2.8% Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 12/29 1.21 1.2% Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 12/29 0.25 2.2% Eversource Energy (ES) 12/29 0.675 4.4% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 12/29 1.62 4.1% First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 1/2 0.18 2.3% Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 1/2 0.3 5.6% Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 12/29 0.17 4.7% Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 12/29 0.48 3.8% First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 12/29 0.14 3.4% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 12/29 0.08 6.8% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 12/28 0.75 3.8% Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 1/2 0.95 2.7% Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) 12/29 0.73 2.3% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 12/28 2.75 2.9% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 12/28 0.02508 2.3% Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 12/29 0.22 1.9% Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 12/29 0.33 4.0% Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 12/29 0.23 3.5% Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 12/29 0.42 1.3% Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 1/2 0.1 2.7% ITT Inc (ITT) 12/29 0.29 1.0% Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 12/29 0.36 2.1% Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 12/29 0.9 2.2% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 12/29 0.0464 3.8% Leidos Holdings (LDOS) 12/29 0.38 1.4% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 12/29 3.15 2.8% Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 1/2 0.08 0.8% McKesson Corporation (MCK) 1/2 0.62 0.5% Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 12/29 0.74 0.6% Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 12/29 0.06 1.1% M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 12/29 1.3 3.8% Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 1/2 0.68 1.0% NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 1/2 2.25 1.6% New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 1/2 0.42 3.7% NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 1/2 0.37 1.4% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 12/29 0.56 5.4% NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 12/29 0.64 5.0% NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 12/29 0.46242 5.4% Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) 12/29 0.55 10.8% Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 12/29 0.35 0.7% Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 1/2 0.56 3.3% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 12/29 0.57 3.8% Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 12/29 0.87 2.6% Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 12/29 0.295 3.9% Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 12/29 0.2 1.0% Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 1/2 0.24 5.0% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 12/29 0.38 0.8% Service Corporation International (SCI) 12/29 0.29 1.7% Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 1/2 0.2 4.0% Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 12/29 0.22 2.9% Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 1/2 0.38 4.0% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 12/29 0.215 3.7% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 12/29 0.3 2.3% Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 12/29 0.185 4.1% The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 12/29 0.85 2.8% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 12/29 1.22 4.5% The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 12/29 1 2.2% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 1/2 0.37 3.9% Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 12/29 0.725 6.7% UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 1/2 0.39 1.9% Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 12/28 1.3 2.1% Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 12/29 0.12 1.7% Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) 12/29 0.34 0.6% Vistra Corp. (VST) 12/29 0.213 2.2% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 1/2 0.57 1.5% W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 12/27 0.11 0.6% WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 1/2 0.36 4.6% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

