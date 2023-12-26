Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Strathcona Resources: Now Cheap Enough To Consider This Oil Producer

The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Strathcona Resources acquired Pipestone in a reverse takeover, I wasn't too happy with that.
  • The company's share price has suffered due to the lower heavy oil price, trading 40% below its peak.
  • Strathcona expects to increase production and generate $1 billion in adjusted free cash flow by 2024 - but perhaps the base case prices are too optimistic.
Olieraffinaderij en industriële stad na zonsondergang

pugun-photo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I had been covering Pipestone Energy for a while and was not amused when the company entered into an agreement with Strathcona Resources (TSX:SCR:CA) (OTCPK:STHRF) whereby the latter, a much larger

Comments (3)

E
Energex
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (4.48K)
Good article.
The TMX scheduled for completion in Q1/24, would narrow the WCS/WTI from the current -$20 to -$10-$13, an instant gain of $7 for this company and its peers. For that reason I included Strathcona and another name in my portfolio of mainly light oil and liquids-rich natural gas stocks.
Unfortunately, reported recently that more than 95% completed TMX has some issues and may be delayed. More clarity after the holidays.
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (13.63K)
@Energex yes always something anymore in pipelines..there will be a lot of pressure to complete TMX I think before elections.. boereport.com/...

I am buying names not counting on this at all, but I am guessing Strathcona and other industry heavyweights are making bets assuming it comes online for export and differential to other world grades of oil in 2024.
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (13.63K)
Interesting as always ID, I guess $STHRF is 'one to watch'..of course like 99% of the mergers people don't like they go through because indiv investors have no say, it is institutions and management arrangements that control M&A. With a heavy load of CA o/ng/midstream now will keep an eye on this one with you to see if things 'work out' and the important shareholder friendly philosophy emerges w buybacks/divs.
$CPG got whacked when it was on track to continue that philosphy and went back into its buying mode. People don't want wildcatters anymore that's for sure in the o/ng space! Bea
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

