Introduction

I had been covering Pipestone Energy for a while and was not amused when the company entered into an agreement with Strathcona Resources (TSX:SCR:CA) (OTCPK:STHRF) whereby the latter, a much larger private company, acquired Pipestone and used its listing to complete a reverse takeover to get its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This wasn't a success, as a lot of shareholders were not impressed to switch from a natural gas and condensate producer to a heavy oil producer. The deal made a lot of sense for Strathcona as it was the easiest way to obtain a listing for the company, while condensate is a very useful product for an oil sands producer as condensate is used as a diluent.

Q3 was good, but the oil price is much lower now

As the heavy oil price is now approximately 30% lower than in September, it's not a surprise to see the company's share price suffering and the stock is currently trading approximately 40% below its peak in September, a few weeks before the transaction closed.

As the acquisition only closed on October 3rd, the Q3 results published by Strathcona are the results of the heavy oil company, excluding the impact and contribution from the Pipestone assets. The company produced a total of 147,500 barrels of oil-equivalent per day and approximately 75% of the oil-equivalent production consisted of bitumen and heavy oil. Just under 15% of the total oil-equivalent output was natural gas which was sold at an average price of C$2.66.

As the heavy oil price was trading at a pretty strong level, the net realized price for the bitumen and heavy oil was approximately C$90/barrel which is just slightly lower than the average realized price of C$102/barrel for the light oil and condensate output.

The total revenue generated by Strathcona in the third quarter was approximately C$1.3B resulting in a net revenue of C$1.1B after deducting the royalty payments and a net reported revenue of C$840M after also taking a C$266M hedging loss into account.

As the income statement above shows, the main operating cost is the blending cost which is higher than the production and operating costs. Notwithstanding those expenses, the company reported a small pre-tax income but due to a non-recurring tax charge, the bottom line showed a net loss of C$41.1M.

Looking at the cash flow statement below, the reported operating cash flow was C$430.5M but this includes almost C$16M in working capital releases and excludes in excess of C$12M in lease payments. The adjusted operating cash flow was approximately C$402M.

The total capex was C$260M, resulting in a net free cash flow of C$142M.

Of course the situation will change in the current quarter as this will be the first quarter the production (and cash flow) results of Pipestone Energy will be included in the consolidated results. The company expects to produce an average of 185,000 boe/day in the current quarter, which is an increase of in excess of 20% compared to the third quarter results. Additionally, the Q4 capex will be approximately C$280M.

What will 2024 bring?

The projections for 2024 are more important than the Q4 2023 results. The company's board of directors has approved a C$1.3B capex program, of which C$800M consists of sustaining capex. Another tranche of C$250M will be spent on growth projects, where Strathcona will focus on filling the existing facility capacity and pursuing near-term production growth. A final tranche of C$250M will be spent on debottlenecking and long-term production growth.

The total production rate will increase to 190-195,000 boe/day, which represents a 2-5% production growth compared to the fourth quarter of this year.

After taking the C$1.3B in capex into account, Strathcona expects to generate C$1B in adjusted free cash flow, which would represent a free cash flow result of C$4.67 per share. Of course, it is important to understand the oil price used for that guidance and unfortunately, Strathcona based its guidance on US$80 WTI and a US$15 heavy oil differential. The company's press release also mentions the entire capital program is fully funded at an oil price of US$40/barrel WCS, but that doesn't appear to be correct. As you can see below, the sustaining capex is funded at US$40 WTI (not WCS) while it needs US$50 WTI to cover the entire C$1.3B capex bill.

The image above does allow us to figure out the free cash flow based on for instance US$60 WTI. The operating cash flow will be around C$1.65B, resulting in C$350M in free cash flow including growth capex and approximately C$850M excluding the growth capex and only including the sustaining capex.

Interestingly, the fine print in the image above does not use a 'fixed' US$12/barrel differential for WCS versus WTI, but it assumes a differential of 10% plus US$5/barrel. So using a WTI oil price of US$70, the image above includes the aforementioned US$12 discount, but unfortunately the discount has been closer to US$20/barrel lately. Perhaps the company will finetune its guidance given the volatility in the WTI/WCS differential.

One thing is certain: Strathcona will reduce its net debt to C$2.5B before announcing a shareholder return program. At the end of September, the net debt was approximately C$2.8B, so we should see that target being reached in the second half of this year.

Investment thesis

I had a small long position in Pipestone and did not agree with the sale to Strathcona so I sold my position after the announcement and before the sale was consummated. In hindsight, I'm glad I did so, but I also think the company is now trading at a more interesting level - despite the lower heavy oil price. I would like to see a lower net debt level, but I like the company's focus on reaching the C$2.5B net debt target before even considering shareholder rewards.

I currently have no position in Strathcona Resources, but the company would be a useful addition to my portfolio if I wanted to increase my exposure to heavy oil.

