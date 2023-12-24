Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividend Investors Take Note! 7%-Yielding Antero Midstream Is One Of My Favorites For 2024

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Antero Midstream is a high-yielding stock with a 7% yield and a total return of over 26% since May.
  • The company operates in the energy infrastructure sector and benefits from long-term, fixed-fee contracts.
  • Antero Midstream has the potential for dividend growth in 2024 and is undervalued, with a fair long-term value close to $20.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Growing bar graph from US dollar banknotes

DavidLeshem

Introduction

On December 15, I wrote an article titled "Betting Big: Fed Mayhem And My Personal Picks For 2024." As the title suggests, in that article, I discussed the recent decision of the Fed to hint at a

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.14K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (17)

thebellsareringing profile picture
thebellsareringing
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (2.98K)
AM continues to be one of my best investments and the future prognosis is very positive with higher dividends and capital gains increases next year.
B
Bigsmitty
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (461)
Thanks for the analysis on AM. AM meets/beats a number of my criteria for investing in a stock. It transports Natural Gas which I see as a growing source of energy for the USA, and when I initially purchased it, it was yielding almost 9%. I have continued to purchase shares and it is now my largest holding at an average cost of $10.37. So I am very satisfied with it.
Dweckl profile picture
Dweckl
Today, 12:02 PM
Comments (246)
Great article! AM is probably my best performing investment. Started buying in 2021 after the cut, mainly for the reasons you pointed out - management explained their plan without any BS, and it made a lot of sense. They have executed superbly, and I'm sitting on a 38% gain on top of the dividends, which I have been DRIPing the whole time. Merry Christmas!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (10.98K)
@Dweckl Congratulations. Finding this gem in 2021 took serious skill. Great job!

Merry Christmas!
y
ytram123
Today, 11:47 AM
Comments (135)
Thank you for your write up on one of my favorite positions
Love the conservative nature of the management team- they have been open in telling shareholders that once they get to 3x leverage, they would restart dividend increases
Got in with a nine handle and am considering adding more to my already heavy position
This is a SWAN stock - very excited about the coming years!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (10.98K)
@ytram123 Management has done a great job. They have a clear plan, good communication, and no BS.

Investors know what AM is up to. No surprises.

Thank you for your kind words!

Merry Christmas!
g
grcinak
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (1.9K)
Excellent article, Leo. AM is a safe 7% yield for income investors (unlike D).
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:39 AM
Comments (10.98K)
@grcinak Yes. The comparison makes sense for one major reason: investors do not have to take major risks to get access to a 7% yield.

Merry Christmas and thank you for the support this year! I aways appreciate your comments.
S
Seeburto
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (4.75K)
Thanks for article. One of my solid long term holds.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (10.98K)
@Seeburto I regret not jumping in when I discovered the stock...
b
baldtaxguy
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (78)
Good article - you touch on the reasons for my initial investment back in early 2022, and why I am considering another material investment before year-end. My current yield is close to double digits, and I also believe an investment today could reach the same with future dividend growth. Real nice company, good management.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (10.98K)
@baldtaxguy Great job buying this stock when it was a less "obvious" buy. Thank you for stopping by!
georgefelix75 profile picture
georgefelix75
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (7.72K)
@Leo Nelissen It was much less obvious when the stock was $2.50 and still paid the .30 quarterly dividend.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (10.98K)
@georgefelix75 Oh yes. Two-three years ago, everyone hated energy stocks. I was buying back then. If I had only known of AM. It could have been the key to an early retirement for some of my family members.
Endoart_83 profile picture
Endoart_83
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (3)
Good article. Currently long AM
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (10.98K)
@Endoart_83 Thank you, I appreciate that!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.