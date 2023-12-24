Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Antero Midstream Is Emptying The Wallet (Cash Flow) To Keep Pace

Summary

  • Antero Midstream continues to grow EBITDA.
  • The company aims to lower debt and raise EBITDA to achieve a leverage target.
  • Antero Midstream expects a significant increase in free cash flow after dividends in 2024, positioning them well for future dividend growth and shareholder returns.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), the transportation portion of natural gas (NG) producer, Antero Resources (AR), continues growing EBITDA with strong results. Is it enough to return the once higher dividend? And yes, cash flow is the primary, actually, the

I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM, AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (7.18K)
Given the company's strong operations and low and reducing leverage and strong yield coverage, I for one cannot understand the 4.6% short interest.
And given AM's high depreciation deductions it designates its payments as distributions of capital rather than dividends.. That tax deferral is another positive.
Elliot Miller
arthur_bishop1972 profile picture
arthur_bishop1972
Today, 11:46 AM
Comments (13.18K)
Thanks, Mike-agree completely. I started a position in the $10.8x range, and add on pullbacks.

This has been one of my strongest holdings over the last year and a half or so. Thank you for the article.
taosjet profile picture
taosjet
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (401)
I've been buying on the dips and holding
Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (4.05K)
@taosjet good strategy
