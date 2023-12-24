Chaim Siegel Is Bullish For 2024

Galeanu Mihai

Listen above or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Chaim Siegel of Elazar Advisors has been bullish for most of 2023 and remains bullish for 2024. Why jobless claims are a key measure to watch. (0:20) 3 major drivers to bonds. (3:10) This is an abridged conversation from Seeking Alpha's recent Investing Experts podcast.

Subscribe to Chaim's Fed Trader

Transcript

Nathaniel Baker: I'm here with Chaim Siegel of Elazar Advisors who runs the Fed Trader service here on Seeking Alpha.

Chaim Siegel: I think some listeners probably know me and maybe some subscribers are tuning in, but they know that I was bearish in 2022. And at the end of 2022, we got bullish on markets, and we've been bullish for most of 2023. I'm bullish for 2024.

I do think that there's some chance for a dip in early 2024 based on a couple of components that need watching. And I keep my process pretty simple and transparent for everybody. And I think anybody could just do it themselves, but it's – I've been in the business for a million years. So it's helpful to hear it from me anyway.

The key measure I'm going to be watching is jobless claims, people don't put a lot of emphasis on jobless claims, but I do. And I think it's like the most real-time thing you could get on the overall economy for all the stocks, which really leads to how the companies are doing because if they – the companies - are competitive. If they want to – if they see opportunity, they're going to want to hire more people.

And if they're worried and they don't want to lose earnings from having too many workers than they cut. So that jobless claims number every week is, like, a real-time view of where the economy is heading versus where the – what the Fed is doing.

So if the jobless claims are moving up and the Fed's not doing anything, like, they're just at least they're not hiking, but they're not cutting, then there's risk building for the market because it means that things are slowing. The Fed's not doing anything about it. They're leaving rates too high, which creates more perceived risk into the future.

But if you see jobless claims holding, which is one way that we got really bullish in the end of 2022, is we saw everybody's worried about a recession, but jobless claims were holding or coming down, meaning, less jobless claims, meaning more people working. And so when you have more people working, it's like, I don't see a recession and GDP’s plus and you don't have a recession with plus GDP numbers and jobless claims moving down. You just don't have recessions like that.

But when you see low GDP numbers and jobless claims moving up, then you could say, uh oh, maybe we're going to have – we can have a recession. And so you just need to put your analyst cap on and say jobless claims if they're moving up and GDP is low, 1%, and the Fed's not changing, then the rates are too high, slowing the economy and just have to see the trajectory of that slowdown, and say, uh-oh, we're going to go into a slowdown.

So these are all very simple data points that you can be disciplined to watch to help you decide which way the market's going, and I've been doing this for a long time.

I see three major drivers to bonds. So let's just talk about them individually. You have short-term rates, which drive long-term rates. You have the economy itself, which drives long-term rates, and you have this quantitative tightening which drives long-term rates.

So let's take them at each individually because it's very important to understand, and I've had a lot of the conversation with my subscribers about it because it can be confusing. And there's a lot of associations that people make with short and long-term bonds that I think need a little bit deeper dig, but it's not so complicated.

So if short-term rates go down and everything else was equal, the economy's equal, everything's equal, long-term rates should go up. Why? Because when you know that the economy is going to get juiced by making it easier to do business now, you can envision that in the future the economy should be stronger.

If the economy is going to be stronger, then rates need to go up to compete with that stronger economy to try to get investors to also invest in bonds. So bonds would go down to try to offer a higher yield as the economy's growth rate goes up. So that's by itself in one laboratory beaker.

And this next beaker that we would look at is the economy. So if the economy is slowing, which often can happen when they lower short-term rates, so people associate, oh, long-term rates go down because the short-term rates go down. No. It doesn't work that way.

Long-term rates go down if the economy is slowing because the potential of the future growth needs less competition from the bond market, and they don't need to offer higher rates to incentivize those investors to also invest in bonds because the economy is slowing in the future. So the growth rates in the future are slowing, so the yields slow. So that's beaker number two that can also drive it. And yes, they're all interplay, but we have to think about them in separate buckets.

And the third one is this quantitative tightening, which is directly impacting long-term rates. So let's say the Fed, first beaker, shuts - lowers the short-term rate. Whenever they do, I think, they have a history of being late, but whenever they do that, let's say they start lower.

So if they lower too late, the economy already starts slowing, the market starts worrying. So that's an one out of three chance right there that the market could start taking a hit.

The other chance is that when they do start cutting, right, even if the economy is slowing, they still have the quantitative tightening working and it's very strong. So the short-term rates could be going down.

And if the short-term rates are going down because of inflation, but not because of the economy and the economy is strong, that means the economy will be perceived to be stronger even more in the future. And so the competition to attract investing dollars into bonds, bonds will need to go down because they'll need to offer higher yields.

And if you have this quantitative tightening sweet and soft going on in the background and don't pay attention to it, it's just nothing, that's another driver for bonds to keep going down while they cut short-term rates.

And so here you have this yield curve. I just gave you a picture from three different sides that the short end could go down and the long end could go up. And I showed subscribers a chart yesterday, a beautiful chart that whenever you have negative interest rates – sorry, a negative yield curve, meaning that the two-year rate yield is higher than the 10-year yield, and then it comes out from 0, meaning that yield curve is moving up, meaning they're – the 10-year yields offering a higher yield and the two-year yields coming down like a normal yield curve moves back to being normal.

When that happens and goes back to from negative to 0, you always have a market decline after that period.

So you could say whatever happens to the economy, who cares what happens to the economy? The money that changes hands gets more attractive to go to bonds because you have this see-saw of bond yields from the short end to the long end, and money gets sucked into the bond market because finally, they can get higher yields and out of the stock market. And so the stock market goes down.

So depending on if the Fed's late, the market has risk. And if the Fed cuts anyway, but because of inflation, not because of jobs, then the economy's not slowing the long end. Yes? And inflation is going to slow the short – lower the short-end rates. And so you have this see-saw where you could get a big spike in that yield curve.

And if you get a big spike in the yield curve, you have a lot of risk in the market. And then you'll get deflation. And then the Fed will drop rates really hard. They'll stop quantitative tightening, they'll start quantitative easing again. Oh no and they won't blame themselves. It’s their hands on everything and then the market will go crazy to the upside, but only after a couple of these things take place.