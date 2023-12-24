Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Plug Power: Business Is Looking To Be Unviable

Dec. 24, 2023 11:11 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock2 Comments
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • PLUG reported dismal Q3 results that saw -69% gross margins.
  • Meanwhile, it once again pushed back the full production dates for its hydrogen plant projects.
  • The company is burning through massive amounts of cash, which may make it difficult to find financing.
Green Hydrogen factory concept.

Scharfsinn86

Back in April, I wrote that I'd stay away from Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) until it can better prove itself, while more recently I wrote in September that PLUG's poor track record and delays in plant construction make

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.12K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

m
md982735
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (618)
Appreciate the effort but you simply stated what is known and readily available. Talking about management’s inability to meet numbers has been beat to death.
Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (3.56K)
I don't think PLUG has the leadership or the money to reach any of it's goals.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLUG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLUG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLUG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.