Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Caesars: Low Hanging Fruit No One Appears To Be Plucking

Howard Jay Klein profile picture
Howard Jay Klein
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CZR's strong post-covid recovery and improving earnings make it a cheap stock with potential for growth.
  • CZR's 65 million rewards customer base sets up a successful marketing cycle.
  • Despite its debt profile, CZR's massive footprint and strong gaming brands make it a valuable investment.

Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino

Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino a world wide mecca since the 1960s and still the most recognizable brand in gaming.

RudyBalasko

Stipulation

As readers of this space may know, I am a c-suite Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) alumni from back in

The House Edge is widely recognized as the only marketplace service on the casino/gaming/online sports betting sectors, researched, written and available to SA readers by Howard Jay Klein, a 30 year c-suite veteran of the gaming industry. His inside out information and on the ground know how benefits from this unique perspective and his network of friends, former associates and colleagues in the industry contribute to a viewpoint has consistently produced superior returns. The House Edge consistently outperforms many standard analyst guidance with top returns.

According to TipRanks, Klein rates among the top 100 gaming analysts out of a global total of 10,000.

This article was written by

Howard Jay Klein profile picture
Howard Jay Klein
5.89K Followers

Howard Jay Klein has 30 years of experience as an executive and consultant in major casino operations. His background includes: Ballys, Trump Taj Mahal, Mohegan Sun, and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He is a value investor first, using management quality to inform his investment ideas. Howard is the leader of the investing group The House Edge where he shares actionable research for investing in the casino and entertainment industries.

Features of include: actionable analysis on gaming companies, news and interpretation for the latest trends in gaming, a regular newsletter, buy-sell-hold or accumulate recommendations, chat. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

E
Effen
Today, 12:15 PM
Comments (2.77K)
I could have stayed at any CZR property on my last LV trip and chose not to stay at CP. I hate the layout of the property. It seems like a Frankenstein design. Other than special events, what is special about CP? I much prefer Wynn where the entire casino is quickly accessible from the hotel elevators.

I have not checked CZR's digital numbers recently, but they were trailing badly in several US states on my last check. I keep on getting cold called by a host to try Caesars Palace Online. When I look into it, their game selection and newbie promotions are just not competitive. It is the only online casino in my state that I have not signed up for. The host gets really annoyed when I tell him this.

Reeg may be a good financial guy, but the changes that he has made so far have driven me away from the CZR brand.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CZR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CZR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CZR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.