Week In Review: Two Billion-Dollar Deals As 2023 Nears End - Hansoh-GSK; Nona-Pfizer

Dec. 24, 2023 1:30 PM ETGSK, PFE, CSPHF
Summary

  • GSK acquired ex-Greater China rights to a second ADC from Jiangsu’s Hansoh Pharma in a $1.7 billion agreement.
  • Boston’s Nona Biosciences out-licensed global rights for its MSLN-targeted ADC to Pfizer for $53 million in upfront and near-term payments and $1 billion in potential milestones. It is also eligible for tiered royalties.
  • RNAimmune announced it was authorized to start US Phase I trials of RV-1770, an mRNA vaccine aimed at Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Deals and Financings

GSK acquired ex-Greater China rights to a second ADC from Jiangsu’s Hansoh Pharma in a $1.7 billion agreement (see story). GSK’s latest acquisition, HS-20093, is a B7-H3 targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a topoisomerase inhibitor (TOPOi) payload that is in

China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

