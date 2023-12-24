Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Horizon Technology Finance: When The Yield Does Not Justify Risk

Dec. 24, 2023 7:03 PM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)
Summary

  • Horizon Technology Finance focuses on lending to VC-profile companies with a heavy focus on early-stage growth companies.
  • The majority of HRZN's portfolio is in inherently speculative sectors, such as life sciences and healthcare technology.
  • Plus, HRZN carries a relatively debt-saturated balance sheet, which, in the context of consistently deteriorating portfolio quality, introduces a toxic combination.
  • The prospects for early-stage, cash-burning companies remain weak. Considering the subpar historical performance of HRZN, exposure to speculative businesses, and high leverage, this BDC is a pass.

Venture capital concept. Dollar sign, arrow and gears.

designer491

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is a relatively small-size BDC with a heavy focus on VC-profile company lending activities.

According to HRZN's investment policy, the following criteria are applied when considering new investments:

  • Deal size up to $50 million

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

G
GerardAFierro
Yesterday, 8:27 PM
Comments (1)
Based on your article, why do you rate HRZN a hold rather than a Sell?
thebellsareringing profile picture
thebellsareringing
Yesterday, 7:39 PM
Comments (2.98K)
Rates will be going down in 2024. I like the monthly dividend. HRZN ,seems to making more announced new loans recently. I remain long and holding with a capital gain.
