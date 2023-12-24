BlackJack3D

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is a broken stock, not a broken business. An exogenous shock to a key part of the industry supply chain set off a cascade of events that has driven the stock from ~$16 to a low of ~$1.61. The current price of $3.45 remains far below my $9-17 estimate of fair value.

I believe that the supply chain shock that caused business uncertainty, resulting in lowering guidance twice, stabilized in F3Q23 reported in August. Importantly, the fundamental recovery was reported in the quarter reported on December 12, 2023.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $23.7M vs expectations of $18M. Guidance was strong with adjusted EBITDA of $75-80M. The confirmation of strong execution and good guidance are catalysts to drive the stock higher.

The stock price, even with the recent rally, is lagging the fundamental recovery. It is the disconnect between low stock price and good company performance and near-term prospects that creates an opportunity for investors to make 3-5x on their money over the next year.

Background: Business and Events

Inotiv is a contract research organization [CRO], providing nonclinical and analytical R&D services and research models to the biopharma and medical device industries. As part of these services, the company sells animals for use in the discovery and preclinical phases of drug development.

The company has two segments – Research Models and Services (RMS), which accounts for ~70% of revenue, and Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA) ~30% of revenue. The company expects the DSA segment to grow faster than RMS in the future. The company has launched 8 internally developed services and new capabilities over the last 2-years creating drivers of sales growth and margin improvement.

The RMS segment is essentially selling animals, largely non-human primates (NHPs) i.e. monkeys, for drug testing purposes. Large animals account for ~40% of revenue on a trailing 12-month basis. However, that reflects an F3Q23 bulge as the company was able to resume selling some Cambodian NHPs. Going forward, it is likely going to be more like 20-25% until the availability of NHPs improves.

In November 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of Florida criminally charged eight individuals including two Cambodian wildlife officials in a scheme to illegally import wild monkeys into the US. Here is an article outlining the charges. NHPs imported for medical testing cannot be poached from the wild, as was alleged. They must be purpose-bred in captivity.

As a result of the indictments, all importations from Cambodia were halted. At the time, Cambodia supplied 65-70% of all NHPs to the U.S. They supplied Inotiv with a similar percentage.

Restrictions on new Cambodian NHPs along with questions regarding the legality of those already in the U.S. caused chaos and shortages across the industry. NHPs are a critical component of new drug approval. Although the FDA no longer requires animal testing to approve drugs, it remains a de facto requirement. It is an essential part of the pharma ecosystem without which new drug approval would come to a halt.

In the immediate aftermath of the NHP crisis, the industry as a whole, including Inotiv, struggled to find the correct policies in a highly uncertain operating environment. Inotiv stopped selling its inventory of Cambodian NHPs for a time until it could develop procedures to determine that they were purpose-bred.

As events unfolded, two Inotiv subsidiaries received subpoenas for documents.

The chain-reaction of events that followed the NHP criminal action were:

Stock trades down from $16 to $5 in the fall of 2022 following the announcement of criminal action against the Cambodian supplier; the company remains silent until the 12/12/22 announcement of the delay of 2022 results and basic discussion on the NHP issue.

January 2023 announces 2022 results, provides guidance of at least $580M in revenue and $75M in EBITDA for FY2023. Stock pops from $5 to $8.

February 2023, reports F1Q23, confirms guidance of at least $580M in revenue and $75M EBITDA.

May 2023, reports F2Q23, lowers EBITDA guidance to at least $70M from $75. Stock doesn’t react much.

July 2023, Wells Fargo initiates coverage. Stock price pops from ~$5 to $7.

August 2023, reports excellent F3Q23 results but lowers revenue guidance to $570M from $580M and EBITDA to $60M from $70M. The stock drops ~50% to ~$3.50.

Fall 2023, technical selling and tax loss harvesting drive the stock down to ~$1.60.

I believe the events that impacted the stock were exacerbated by two factors. First, the Cambodian issue was highly disruptive and created a great deal of uncertainty as reflected in changes in guidance. While I consider management competent in the execution of the company’s business plan, communications with the investor base throughout the crisis period could have been better. Understandably, perhaps, given that the government provided little if any guidance to industry participants. The company had to both find new suppliers for NHPs and figure out how to determine if their inventory had illegal monkeys. All of this took time.

The company has been working on testing to validate inventory and new suppliers are beginning to ramp. There is still a shortage of NHPs and Inotiv announced that volumes were down considerably in FY2023. However, increased pricing has compensated for volume.

The company now has policies in place to test inventory to determine legality and new suppliers are emerging, though volumes will remain low until breeding ramps. That said, I believe the overall NHP situation has stabilized.

The second factor is high company leverage. The company has $360M in debt $273M of which is floating with a rate of SOFR +6.75%. It is currently ~12%. The rise in rates is evident on the company’s P&L. For the 12-months September 2023, interest expense was $43.0M vs $29.7M the prior year.

Concerns were with both the ability to pay the debt and meeting covenant requirements. When the Cambodian crisis emerged, I believe there was some confusion regarding the covenants. It took some time for investors to get a handle on how they work. In the meantime, the stock suffered due to the uncertainty.

Covenants include a debt/adjusted EBITDA of 3.5x or lower and a fixed charge coverage of 1.25x or higher. The covenants focus on recurring EBITDA - one-time charges are removed. The company recently provided an update on asset sales and facility closures. Importantly, some facilities were expanded while others closed, so revenue and EBITDA are not impacted. Recurring expenses, however, will decline, which is beneficial to the covenants.

On the F4Q23 conference call, management expressed confidence that covenants would be maintained in FY24.

I don’t think there are any immediate liquidity concerns and expect the covenants to be maintained, making leverage a non-issue near-term.

The Fundamental Recovery Began with F3Q23, Reported in August

The uncertainty caused by the Cambodian incident flowed through to financial results. That said the business has made a substantial recovery thus far.

The fundamental recovery was clear in the F3Q23 reported in August. Inotiv reported $31M in EBITDA for the quarter, up from $17M in F2Q23. The results reflect both the resolution of some of the issues that prevented the company from selling NHPs along with increased margins.

Unfortunately, delivery of an excellent quarter was overshadowed by lowering fiscal year EBITDA guidance for the second time to $60M from $70M. As a result, the stock plummeted.

The chart below illustrates the fundamental stabilization and recovery by showing quarterly revenue and EBITDA. See the appendix for a full P&L.

Company financials and estimates

The chart shows declining EBITDA as the company stopped selling Cambodian NHPs, worked through the legal uncertainty, and began to resolve the supply chain issues and verify the legality of their inventory. Increased NHP pricing also helped.

Fundamentally, the business showed strong signs of recovery in F3Q23, but lowering of guidance caught the sell-side supporters and new buyers wrong-footed, setting off months of selling as shown in the chart below.

Inotiv Stock Chart

Yahoo Finance!

In the November 13, 2023 press release with an update on corporate developments, the company stated they would attend two conferences in November. I think the investor outreach explains the recent increase in the stock price from $1.70 to$3.15. Management now has a good story to tell.

The Triggers for Upward Revaluation are in Place

The company reported F4Q23 results on December 11th.

An easy EBITDA beat – Inotiv’s $23.7M in F4Q23 EBITDA beat the $18M guidance by ~30%. In my view, the excellent results reflect continued stabilization in the business as first exhibited in F3Q23 and good execution by management.

– Inotiv’s $23.7M in F4Q23 EBITDA beat the $18M guidance by ~30%. In my view, the excellent results reflect continued stabilization in the business as first exhibited in F3Q23 and good execution by management. NHP uncertainty continues to dissipate – The company received its first shipments from newly qualified suppliers and imported the same number of NHPs sold during the quarter, suggesting supply issues are improving as new breeders come online.

– The company received its first shipments from newly qualified suppliers and imported the same number of NHPs sold during the quarter, suggesting supply issues are improving as new breeders come online. Leverage concerns alleviated – Cost controls and focus on execution drove strong cashflows in the quarter. The cash balance increased to $35.5M from $22.2M in F2Q23 and $18.8M the prior year. The company is currently in compliance with all covenants and the financial cushion should grow in F2024.

– Cost controls and focus on execution drove strong cashflows in the quarter. The cash balance increased to $35.5M from $22.2M in F2Q23 and $18.8M the prior year. The company is currently in compliance with all covenants and the financial cushion should grow in F2024. Strong forward guidance highlights upside in stock – The company guided for EBITDA of $75-80M in F2024. After lowering guidance twice in FY23, the company is on the upward path for the first time in over a year. I expect investors to begin to put the historic 8-10x multiple on stabilized/growing EBITDA. Improving financial performance, and a reversion to the mean on the multiple are catalysts to drive the stock price toward fair value of $9-17 per share.

– The company guided for EBITDA of $75-80M in F2024. After lowering guidance twice in FY23, the company is on the upward path for the first time in over a year. I expect investors to begin to put the historic 8-10x multiple on stabilized/growing EBITDA. Improving financial performance, and a reversion to the mean on the multiple are catalysts to drive the stock price toward fair value of $9-17 per share. Post-quarter insider buying – The COO purchased 47,966 shares at $3.12 per share. It is an encouraging vote of confidence I would like to see more of from management.

F1Q will set the tone for the year. It is typically the company’s slowest quarter. In F1Q23 (ending December 2022), revenue and EBITDA were $122M and ($6M), respectively. The company expects to better that number F1Q24. If we assume modestly improved revenues and better overall margins, we should see revenue of $125M or better and EBITDA of $5-7M.

F1Q24 should be an excellent comp showing dramatic improvement over F1Q23 and serve as the foundation for an overall strong performance in F2024. EBITDA of ~$6M in the quarter would leave $69M to $74M for the remainder of the year to make the guidance range of $75-80M. In F2023, the company generated $72M over the same period.

Importantly, with good execution and a strong F1Q comp, confidence in the annual EBITDA estimates should grow. I would expect this to translate into a higher, that is normalization of the EBITDA multiple.

A set-up to make 3-5x on investment

Since the NHP issue emerged in November 2022, the stock experienced a hard reset from $16 to the current price of $3.60. The decline in the stock price was precipitated by a mix of factors. The NHP issue resulted in lost revenue and reduced forward expectations. Lower EBITDA expectations drove concerns over leverage and potentially triggering covenants. There was also uncertainty around the scope of the NHP investigation and whether it would involve the company. Fundamental drivers were exacerbated by technical selling.

Selling triggered by the fundamental issues and legal uncertainty was justified. However, the last two reported quarters show clear evidence that fundamentals have recovered significantly. Expectations are that they continue to improve in 2024. Likewise, the legal overhang appears to have cleared – allegations have remained limited to those originally charged.

The last remaining issue is the year-end tax selling and window dressing, which will end on the last trading day of the year, December 29th. At that point, all the factors that hurt the stock in 2023 will have turned and become positive. I expect the newly set fundamental and technical conditions to prove catalysts to rerate the stock higher.

The table below shows the valuation range using an 8-10x multiple on the company’s guidance. It is a set-up for investors to potentially make 3-5x on their money.

Company financials and estimates

In my view, Inotiv represents an unusually attractive opportunity. Making 3-5x on one’s investment requires only continued operational stability, incrementally positive forward guidance and a reversion to the mean on a very low multiple.

Risks to the Thesis

There are a number of risks to my investment thesis, which include but are not limited to the following:

Headwinds from biotech funding could restrict R&D spending on products and services provided by Inotiv.

Prolonged restriction on supplies of NHPs from Cambodia could result in continued pressure on sales in the company's RMS segment.

The failure of management to reach goals on site rationalization and cost-cutting could result in financial results not meeting expectations.

The company is highly levered. Higher interest rates coupled with financial results not meeting expectations could result in triggering covenants.

APPENDIX

Company financials and estimates.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.