SSO: Time To Reduce Leverage As Market Risk Grows

Dec. 24, 2023 8:37 PM
Michael James McDonald
Summary

  • Since the original recommendation of SSO at bear market lows last year, this leverage fund has gained 33% compared to 19% for the S&P 500.
  • However, recent record-high cash flows into SSO raise concerns about further price gains in the fund.
  • This is confirmed by low buying levels in SSO, which historically also occur near an intermediate-term price peak.
  • We recommend investors reduce leverage by taking profits in SSO but stay invested in the market by buying SPY with the proceeds.

We originally recommended buying ProShares Ultra S&P500 ETF, SSO on November 26th of last year, near the bottom of the bear market. Then, on March 14th, we reinforced this recommendation by suggesting investors hold

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

n
nrthrnvt
Yesterday, 9:21 PM
Thanks (again) for the continual updates of your research and trade signals. They are very useful in combination with my own ideas. Theoretically wondering how you decided to utilize SSO as compared to UPRO?
