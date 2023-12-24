NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

We originally recommended buying ProShares Ultra S&P500 ETF, SSO on November 26th of last year, near the bottom of the bear market. Then, on March 14th, we reinforced this recommendation by suggesting investors hold their leveraged position but not add to it. The investment has gained 33% versus 19% for the S&P 500.

However, recent record-high cash flows into SSO are making us nervous as this normally occurs near a price peak. We therefore think it prudent to reduce leverage by selling SSO and purchasing SPY instead. Essentially, since we still think the market has higher to go, we simply want to reduce leverage and risk.

Record Cash Flows Into SSO Make Us Nervous About Leverage

We often use investor activity in ProShares leveraged funds, especially the short funds, as indicators of what the market, and the ProShares funds, are going to do. In other words, investor activity in the ProShares fund family makes great market indicators.

The chart below shows the cash flow into SSO. Our cash flow metric measures the net amount of money going into the fund minus what’s coming out divided by total fund assets. It can therefore be a positive or negative number.

We measure this flow over a 40-day trading period. This helps eliminate short-term fluctuations and gives a long-term perspective,

This chart graphs the average daily cash flow into SSO over a forty-day trading period, and displays the amount as a percent of total assets. Above the black line is positive, below is negative. (Sentiment King)

Over the last 40 days, the net cash flow has been positive at an average daily rate of .42% of assets. As you can see, this is the largest cash flow into the fund since 2016. It's a record positive flow from the largest negative flow recorded last October.

We've indicated with arrows previous peaks in cash flow and most, but not all, occurred near intermediate-term price peak in SSO. We think the current record amount warrants investor caution in the form of a reduction in leverage.

Low Buying levels In SSO Also Suggest Caution

In the chart below, the red line graphs the average daily buying in SSO as a percent of assets over the last twenty days. History shows that buying peaks near price lows in SSO and falls to low levels at price highs. The arrows point to this fact.

Daily buying in SSO as a percent of assets has fallen below 5% and is near record lows. This is shown by the small, black circle at the lower right of the chart. This suggests caution for further price advance in SSO

This is another investor metric of SSO that suggests the fund might be reaching an intermediate-term price peak. In other words, this metric confirms the conclusion of the previous chart on cash flow.

This graph charts the average daily buying in SSO as a percent of assets. Peaks in purchasing occur near price lows, lows in purchasing occur near price peaks. (The Sentiment King)

The Original November 2022 Buy Signal

At the bottom of the bear market thirteen months ago, we gave a long-term buy signal in SSO. At the time we thought market conditions warranted the increased risks and opportunities that SSO provides and said the following:

We view SSO as a long-term buy as long as investors are able to resist the large, daily, price fluctuations. We currently think it's a buy because we view the entire market as a long term buy due to the extreme levels of bearish pessimism this bear market has generated through the summer in almost every sentiment indicator. We've detailed this and the theory behind it since June in the following articles: (here), (here), (here), (here), (here), (here) and (here).

Over the succeeding months that strong buy signal has slowly faded and we now think, because of the current level of investor activity in SSO, it's time to sell SSO and take a profit.

However, we do not believe the market has reached a final peak and we therefore recommend replacing SSO with an equal amount of the non-leveraged S&P 500 spider SPY. In effect we remain bullish, we just want to reduce leverage.

Risk Warning

There are unique risks that come with investing in SSO not found in most other ETFs. There is a constant downward price erosion that increases the longer one holds the fund. This comes from what is called “carrying costs” due to the fact the ETF must use some form of margin or leverage. Both the ProShares website and the SEC have detailed messages on the inherent risks of using leveraged ETFs.