Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

USD: An ETF For Investors To Double Down On Semiconductor Growth In 2024 And Beyond

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
65 Followers

Summary

  • ProShares Ultra Semiconductors ETF is a buy for investors looking to take advantage of expected growth in the semiconductor industry in 2024 and beyond.
  • USD utilizes derivative contracts to outperform the daily performance of the semiconductor industry, offering increased returns but also higher risk.
  • The semiconductor market is expected to reach over $1T in market size by 2030, and USD has historically seen strong returns, although it carries high risk and has a higher expense ratio compared to other semiconductor ETFs.

Technology Researching

sefa ozel

Investment Thesis

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:USD) warrants a buy rating to take advantage of expected semiconductor industry growth in 2024 and over the next decade. While late 2022 saw a decline in the semiconductor industry, 2024 is

This article was written by

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
65 Followers
Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.