There are many different types of investing strategies out on the market. Perhaps the two most popular would be growth investing and value investing. Both have their own merits. However, I have always been drawn more toward the value investing ideology. One of the big problems that I've encountered regarding growth investing is that because of how pricey shares are and the expectations investors have in continued expansion, even achieving growth that falls short of expectations can result in significant downside for investors. But when it comes to value investing, even a company that is experiencing a decline in revenue and cash flows can still warrant an attractive upside. This makes worrying about the future less relevant, so long as the company that you are purchasing is cheap enough and of a high enough quality.

One such prospect that has entered my sites is MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC). There is a high probability that you do not know anything about this firm but that you still have some of its products in your very home or place of business. That's because, in the roughly 70 years that the company has been in operation, it has grown to become a high-quality provider of cabinetry products for kitchens, bathrooms, and other parts of the home. Over the past few years, the company has achieved attractive growth on its top line and decent expansion from a cash flow perspective. But the 2023 fiscal year has proven problematic. Even with revenue and some cash flow figures declining year over year, shares like attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. And because of this, I have no problem rating the business a solid ‘buy’ at this time.

A solid value play

MasterBrand

As I mentioned already, MasterBrand specializes in the production and sale of cabinetry and similar products. It does this through a variety of brand names including Aristokraft, Diamond, Kemper, Kitchen Craft Cabinetry, MANTRA, Omega Cabinetry, and more. Over the years, the company has focused on selling to a variety of customers. For instance, about 55% of its revenue comes from dealers that work directly with customers by providing them with education regarding the best cabinets, providing installation services, working with them on design, and more. Using the most recent estimates, which come from 2021, this is a roughly $6.3 billion market. It's also highly fragmented, which means there could be opportunities for consolidation.

The next largest Ave. for the company is the retail side which focuses on keeping products on the shelves. 26% of revenue comes from this space. This market is a bit smaller, coming in at about $3.7 billion. Unlike the dealer side of things, the retailer side of the equation is highly concentrated, with about 60% of all revenue coming from the top three largest companies. Another 10% of revenue comes from the retail side as well, but this includes ordering customized or semi-customized products. The final 9% of sales, meanwhile, comes from selling directly to builders. These are mostly firms that are focused on single-family housing starts, though some of them might be focused on multifamily properties as well. This is about a $1 billion market according to management and it is tied heavily to the new construction of single-family and multifamily properties.

Over the past few years, management has done a really good job to grow the enterprise. Revenue went from $2.47 billion in 2020 to $3.28 billion in 2022. Because of inflationary pressures, lower shipments have been a problem in recent memory. In fact, the company has only seen a material increase in revenue because of the higher pricing that it has put onto its products in response to inflation. Unfortunately, net profits have not exactly increased as fervently as revenue has. We saw a pop from $145.7 million in 2020 to $182.6 million in 2021. But then, in 2022, net profits pulled back to $155.4 million.

The good news is that other profitability metrics have largely shown improvements. Operating cash flow is one example. Back in 2020, it came in at $204.6 million. Even though we did see a dip in 2021, it rebounded in 2022, totaling $235.6 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, there is no dip in this window of time. Instead, it grew consistently, expanding from $218.6 million to $292.5 million. And finally, EBITDA for the business expanded from $295 million to $411.4 million.

Unfortunately, 2023 has not been so pleasant. During the first nine months, sales totaled $2.05 billion. That represents a decline of 17.7% compared to the $2.49 billion the company generated at the same time last year. Even though management was able to increase pricing, shipment volumes plummeted during this time, more than offsetting the positive impact from higher pricing. The biggest pain for the company came from its dealings with dealers. Revenue plunged 19.5% from $1.29 billion to $1.04 billion. But retailers and builders also saw weakness on a year over year basis.

On the bottom line, the picture has been somewhat mixed. Net profits actually improved from $140 million last year to $145.9 million this year. Operating cash flow also jumped from $117.9 million to $336.5 million. Other profitability metrics, unfortunately, worsened. Adjusted operating cash flow, for instance, went from $229.7 million to $193.4 million. And, over the same window of time, EBITDA for the company dropped slightly from $313.6 million to $297.6 million.

Based on current guidance for 2023, management expects weakness to continue. They believe that revenue will fall year over year in the final quarter at the mid-teens rate. At the same time, EBITDA for the year in its entirety should be between $370 million and $380 million. Based on my own estimates, net profits should be around $161.9 million, while adjusted operating cash flow should be somewhere around $246.3 million. Using these data points, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. As you can see, using two of the three metrics, the stock does look a bit pricier on a forward basis. I then compared the company, in the table below, to five similar firms. Even if we use the more expensive 2023 estimates, only one of the five companies is cheaper when it comes to the price to operating cash flow approach. But when it comes to the price to earnings approach and the EV to EBITDA approach, MasterBrand ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA MasterBrand 11.3 7.4 6.4 Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) 13.0 5.0 7.4 PGT Innovations (PGTI) 17.3 10.7 10.1 Janus International Group (JBI) 12.3 9.4 7.5 Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) 23.3 8.2 12.6 Resideo Technologies (REZI) 15.9 8.4 8.0 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I would say that MasterBrand is an appealing prospect in a market that I find interesting. Yes, the company is experiencing some weakness and investors should fully expect that weakness to continue for some time. Eventually, the picture will improve. But even if it doesn't, shares look attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Because of all of this, I have no problem assigning the company a ‘buy’ rating.