What I want to do in this article is to highlight the importance of a company moving to, or from attractive valuations when you go ahead and "BUY" it. And I'm going to use an example here that's relevant to this case and is relevant in fact at this very moment.

A few months ago back in September/October, I pounded the table a bit for Ventas (NYSE:VTR). I called the REIT a highly-rated healthcare REIT with above-average fundamental safety and a good yield. I also said that it has a strong portfolio in the healthcare space, including senior housing, outpatient medical providers, and hospital and care facilities.

While the healthcare REIT sector has underperformed, Ventas has outperformed its peers and has the scale and safety to navigate the market.

This is still very much the case in this update, December 2023, but the valuation-related specifics and upside have in fact changed significantly in a relatively short time.

I added more during mid-October, and my small position, since then, including dividends, is up almost 16% in a short time. That's over 140% annualized.

Over the past few years, I've gotten a lot more conscious about the ups and downs of the short-term market, especially if these ups and downs are valuation-related, which I believe this one to be.

Let me show you why I'm now changing my rating, and might even take profits here.

Ventas - up and down, and up again

Part of the core of my strategy when investing is looking at historical multiples and using this data to estimate where the company may end up in the future. Coupled with fundamentals, sector knowledge and study, and seeing the ups and downs of specific industries and macro, this is what eventually results in me buying or not buying a stock.

Sometimes it works - sometimes it doesn't.

Most of the time, over the past decade, it's worked very well.

So too was the case been with Ventas.

Since I bought my last set of shares - not many, mind you, but a respectable little stake, the company has appreciated over 16% including FX and dividends. This is not the product of any specific trend in the company's operational results. We have 3Q23, and we'll dig into those. But I argue it mostly has to do with the market "realizing" that sub-14 or sub-15x P/FFO is simply too cheap for this company given what it has and what it offers.

Despite the ongoing trends in REITs and healthcare REITs especially, Ventas continues to expect growth or at the very least not declines. In terms of FFO, we're flat for this year (confirmed as of the last quarter), with 6-7% FFO growth annually for the coming years, though I would somewhat adjust this and expect closer to 4-5% to account for cost increases.

SHOP portfolios have been scary for many investors and for a good reason. However, Ventas SHOP portfolio should not necessarily scare you. We're talking about 3Q23 trends of occupancy increases, average occupancy increases, high occupancy rates, and move-in rates, 38% US. same-store cash NOI growth, 6.2% RevPOR growth, OpEx moderation, margin increase, and 20%+ ROI on CapEx projects.

In short, this environment separates quality from non-quality operators and companies - and Ventas certainly belongs to the former.

Ventas IR (Ventas IR)

Expense trends are, as mentioned, also going in the positive direction. A big part of this is positive contract labor trends, which the company has been successful in significantly reducing since early 2022. From 8.6% of total labor, the company is down now to 1.6% in less than 2 years - and this is an impressive trend. Full-year OpEx is down significantly in less than a year.

Ventas IR (Ventas IR)

We have in fact reached a point I believe where there is a realistic opportunity for an upside in SHOP, at the right value. We're talking about an NOI opportunity due to post-COVID-19 recovery, and the strongest players in this segment are going to be in a great position to take advantage of this opportunity. The current occupancy for Ventas in SHOP offers a great opportunity and runway for growth here, and it's already "confirmed" seeing the NOI-generating CapEx investments in 132 projects YTD 3Q alone, with another 38 for the end of the year.

We're now in a place where there is actually a massive shortage in the supply of SHOP, and what supply there is continuing to decline. The company touts the same upside they have had for years - the silver tsunami, a concept many of you are likely familiar with.

However, the difference is that for the past few years, and especially now with the new interest rates, there has been a significant reduction in SHOP to which the segment has gone "too far" in this direction.

Ventas IR (Ventas IR)

The company has in fact been able to forecast, using this data, a point where these trends converge into a very favorable set of fundamentals for this industry - the coming 2025-2030 period where the growth in the aging population peaks at that time - same as it does in Sweden - at the same time as there is a record shortage in deliveries of SHOP and of eldercare units/facilities.

Again, we're seeing the same trend in Sweden. And this is in fact something I work in on a daily basis because I consult in managing exactly these trends for an entire state - and what I see is essentially a horror show that's coming toward us with slow inexorable finality.

That means, to switch to my investment mindset, an opportunity for players like Ventas to really outperform - and I believe that if any company is likely to be able to do this, it's a top-tier player like Ventas.

Ventas is the second-largest U.S. senior housing owner, active in 46 states, has 14,000+ Outpatient medical providers with over 35M visits manages real estate for over 17 top-tier units, and is in the 90th+ percentile in NIH funding. Together with its Hospital and care facilities with almost 7,000 beds in 19 states, the company has one of the most comprehensive healthcare portfolios in existence in any REIT.

It also couples this with BBB+ credit, a very conservative dividend that following this latest upswing is now less than 4% (the only drawback to this investment that I can see), and overall a very solid history of operational excellence over the past decade/s.

With 3Q23 more or less a positive confirmation, let's look at Risks and upside.

Risks & Upside

The risk to Ventas here is strictly related to the REIT valuation. I was positive and made it very clear that at sub-15x P/FFO, this company is below both a fundamental fair value given its safety and balance sheet, but also the market-applied average valuation multiple. That was why it was such a great "BUY" at that particular time.

This is, unfortunately, no longer the case. The risk here is underperformance for Ventas based on a 15.5x P/FFO. Now, you might say that Ventas has been far higher than this, and you'd be right. But this was also during a different interest rate environment. I do not believe that a 4% growing REIT in this industry should be valued at a premium, and while I am not rushing to sell here, I'm also not rushing to buy more, after the company went above $45/share.

To remind you, I bought Ventas for less than $39.8 the last time I bought it.

The upside that could exist is if there is some sort of premium applied to the company here, in which case there could be a situation for investors to still make good returns from the company.

But I view this, as indicated, as not being likely here.

Let me show you why.

Valuation

The valuation for Ventas is the unfortunate tricky part. Trading at 15.5x P/FFO, the upside to the 14.5-15x P/FFO I consider to be likely here for Ventas is only 6-7.5% per year, depending on what growth estimates you consider to be likely. This is not market outperformance, or barely, depending on how you look at it.

VTR (FAST Graphs)

For this reason, and this reason alone, I believe it is time to change my thesis on Ventas at this time. This time around I'm giving you a clear price target. That price target is $42/share. If the company is below this, then purchasing company shares is, I believe, entirely possible and a good idea from a valuation perspective.

There is also the consideration to be made if you should, or could, go to the options side for this investment. I have looked, and I have not at this time found a compelling setup for a put or a buy-write-covered call.

My own demands are based on a 15% annualized rate of return - that's my minimum acceptable conservative RoR.

In order for Ventas to achieve this, it would at these growth rates and results have to trade at over 17.2x P/FFO. While this has been possible in the past, I do not believe it to be possible on a forward basis.

Analysts are not equally cautious when it comes to Ventas - though they have certainly moderated their targets from a year ago when some analysts considered Ventas worth over $75/share (Source: S&P Global).

Now we have a range starting at $47 and going to $70/share, but with an average of $51.5, compared to almost $60/share one year ago. 6 out of 19 analysts are a "BUY" here, and the rest at a mix of "HOLD" and other recommendations. This, if anything, should illustrate to you the utter lack of conviction many have for their own PTs here. Despite not a single of the 19 analysts considering the company worth less than $47/share, not even 40% have the company at a "BUY" here.

I stick to my targets.

My target is $42/share at this time, and I would "BUY" there. I would not "BUY" at $46/share.

Here is my current thesis for the company.

Thesis

Ventas is a class-leading healthcare REIT with one of the best fundamentals in the industry. It also comes at a comparatively low yield of only around 3.8%. The upside is that based on the overall payout ratio, this is a very safe dividend.

I view the company as attractive when it goes into undervaluation. This is typically characterized by sub-15x P/FFO. This is unfortunately not a position we're currently in, and for that reason, I use this as an example of when it's time to change things.

For that reason, I view VTR as a "BUY" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I won't call it "cheap" here, and I'm moving to a "HOLD", to the valuation-related challenges mentioned here.