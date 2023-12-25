Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I'm Dreaming Of A REIT Christmas

Dec. 25, 2023 7:00 AM ETO, ADC, VICI3 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 2023 has been a challenging year for REITs, but their balance sheets remain solid and well-positioned for uncertainty.
  • Realty Income, Agree Realty, and VICI Properties are three REITs that offer potential for growth and have attractive valuations.
  • As interest rates decrease and investor fears are relieved, REIT stocks are expected to rebound, making them a good investment opportunity.
Two Sandy Christmas Snowmen with a surf board

fogaas

If you’re reading this on Christmas Day, then a very Merry Christmas to you and yours! And if you’re reading this a day or two later, then here’s wishing everyone a Happy New Year!

I have good reason

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
114.57K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, ADC, VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

J
Jry295
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (396)
Merry Christmas Brad, long O, what are your thoughts on NNN?
grayhat profile picture
grayhat
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (1.71K)
Merry Christmas Brad. Have a happy and prosperous New Year. Betting on VICI. (and the Eagles today)
R
Rick Rocket
Today, 7:11 AM
Comments (226)
Merry Christmas Brad. Lower 2024 interest rates under the tree. Long O and Vici.
