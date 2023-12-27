Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Don't Give Up On BDCs In 2024

Dec. 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET
The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • Business Development Companies are great long-term investments, not just for high-interest rate environments.
  • BDCs have benefited from the banking crisis and tightened lending standards, providing them with opportunities for long-term lending.
  • BDCs are expected to continue performing well even as interest rates decline, with potential for extra income and special dividends for shareholders.
  • BDCs like Main Street Capital, Ares Capital, and Capital Southwest performed well before interest rates surged, and I expect them to continue for the foreseeable future.
  • Investors who've accumulated a large number of shares in the sector may experience some capital losses once rates decline.

airdone/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As an income investor, Business Development Companies have been an essential part of my portfolio. There are many high-quality ones to choose from in the sector (BIZD), but there are a few that

I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Comments (4)

Article Update Today, 9:17 AM
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed this article please like and follow for more articles on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comments how you think BDCs will do in 2024.
usiah
Today, 9:50 AM
Never gave it a thought (giving up on BDCs).

Retired income investor (long several)
Whathappens now
Today, 9:43 AM
You quote an executive from MAIN, but you don't show yourself owning a position in that company. Is there a reason why? Just wondering if you did at one time. Great article and love the logic with your reasoning. Thank you.
jazznut
Today, 9:31 AM
My position in BIZD has been doing quite well of late, not to mention its generous quarterly dividend payouts.
