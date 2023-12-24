Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tractor Supply: Current Price Provides A Good Opportunity

Dec. 24, 2023 11:57 PM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stock1 Comment
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
422 Followers

Summary

  • Tractor Supply Company has strong growth potential and is expected to rebound in the latter half of 2024.
  • Q3 sales were lower than expected, but the company's strong margin projections demonstrate strength in cost control and customer loyalty.
  • The company's aggressive store opening plan and expansion efforts are expected to drive sales growth and increase its customer base.
farmer planting seeds with tractor and seeder

yasindmrblk/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

I remain positive about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) due to its strong growth potential. Although the company has posted mixed results in the recent past as the demand has continued to be affected by seasonal factors, I believe a rebound

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
422 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
Theranchhand
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (123)
Thank you for the thoughtful article. I love this company and though I have to maintain a more aggressive portfolio to attempt big market beating numbers, TSCO is such an great steady business I can’t help but have it be in my basket of holdings.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.